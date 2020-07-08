Net Zero: Government faces legal threat as calls for 'green recovery' build

Campaign group Plan B writes to Prime Minister and Chancellor warning legal action is imminent if stimulus package becomes a 'New Deal for Polluters'

The government could soon face legal action if its promised 'green recovery' package fails to put the UK on track to meet its net zero emissions target.

That was the stark warning today from climate litigation charity Plan B ahead of Chancellor's Rishi Sunak's much-anticipated economic update to Parliament, where he is expected to announce a fresh wave of stimulus measures.

Plan B, which successfully challenged the government's approval of Heathrow's proposed third runway earlier this year, confirmed this morning it has written to Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to warn the government's recovery plans have to be compatible with the Paris Agreement.

The group argues that to date the government's coronavirus recovery plans risk locking the UK into a high carbon development path that would breach both the country's net zero emissions goal and the Paris Agreement.

The UK is currently not on track to meet its medium term carbon targets, which were set based on the government's previous target to cut emissions 80 per cent by 2050.

Plans to reassess current interim carbon targets to bring them into line with the new net zero emissions by 2050 goal are now not expected to advance until the end of this year, further fuelling fears the UK could miss a 2020 deadline to submit a new national climate action plan to the UN under the Paris Agreement.

As such, Plan B has previously warned it could seek a legal challenge against the government's failure to present a decarbonisation strategy that is compatible with both legally-binding national emissions targets and the Paris Agreement.

Now the group has today warned the government's decision to bailout carbon intensive industries without attaching environmental conditions could also breach the government's legal obligations to meet its net zero target and uphold the Paris Agreement.

"It's vital that people understand the significance of what's happening," said Tim Crosland, Director of Plan B. "There will be no second chance. Having needlessly squandered thousands of lives through its disastrous mishandling of the pandemic, this reckless government is on the verge of completing its betrayal of the people of this country, by ignoring the economic and scientific advice to transition to a sustainable economy… In doing so it is locking us into a disastrous trajectory towards 4C warming."

He added that the letter would give the government "an opportunity to change course", but warned that "if it fails to do so we will have no option but to take them to court for breach of its legal obligations, which include the net zero carbon target, the Paris Agreement temperature limit and the right to life".

The letter also raises the prospect of legal action against the Bank of England over its distribution of bailout funds. It highlights how Governor Andrew Bailey previously wrote that the crisis offers "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to tackle climate breakdown, before then announcing that "the Bank's lending to companies as part of the emergency response to Covid 19 has not incorporated a test based on climate considerations".

Sunak is today expected to confirm plans for a £3bn energy efficiency programme designed to create thousands of green jobs.

But Plan B's letter alleges that the proposed scheme pales in comparison with the government's bailouts for carbon intensive firms. "The Chancellor's announcement of a "new green jobs package to kickstart eco-friendly economic recovery" cannot disguise the government's true orientation," the letter states. "£3bn is to be allocated "to create thousands of green jobs and upgrade buildings". That is less than the finance the Bank of England is providing just to airlines and car-makers. The Chancellor has also announced "£1bn commitment to decarbonising public sector buildings and social housing". That is the same sum of money it appears the government has decided to commit to a single fossil fuel project in Mozambique."

A government spokesperson said: "Throughout this [coronavirus] crisis, we've continued to take our environmental responsibilities seriously and remain committed to meeting our climate change and wider environmental targets, including net zero [greenhouse gas emissions] by 2050. Tackling climate change is at the heart of our economic recovery and the announcements expected in the summer economic update will follow on from those in the Prime Minister's New Deal speech last week, including reforesting Britain and making additional funding available this year to attract investment in green technologies."

The latest developments came as Greenpeace staged a stunt in Westminster, replacing the destinations on the road signs around parliament to read "Green Recovery".

"Just in case the Chancellor was worried about getting lost on his way to deliver his economic statement today, we've made it abundantly clear that there's only one route he can take. All roads must now lead to a green recovery - there is no alternative option," said Greenpeace UK's head of green recovery, Rosie Rogers. "Rishi Sunak's going to have to dig quite a bit deeper today if he genuinely plans to 'build back greener'. An initial £15bn cash injection in green 'shovel ready' projects would create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, almost immediately, right across the country, while making transport greener, homes warmer, energy bills lower and restoring nature."

Sunak is expected to confirm the £3bn energy efficiency package this afternoon and speculation is mounting that additional support for green industries could also be announced.

However, green groups have warned more details are required on how the government plans to build on the year-long energy efficiency scheme with a longer term green building programme, while critics have warned that without a hugely ambitious green stimulus programme similar to the €40bn package already announced by the German government the UK will struggle to get on track to meet its net zero emissions goal.