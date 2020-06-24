Drax to trial second CO2 capture system at Yorkshire biomass plant

Four of the six power generating units at Drax in North Yorkshire now run on biomass

Drax teams up with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for 'groundbreaking' 12-month carbon capture pilot at its Yorkshire biomass plant

Drax is set to test another carbon capture system at its biomass power plant in North Yorkshire, after today announcing plans to begin trialling Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' (MHI) negative emissions technology at the facility in the autumn.

The 12-month bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) pilot aims to prevent around 300kg of CO2 from the Drax biomass plant from entering the atmosphere each day, as the energy firm continues its bid, announced last December, to become a 'carbon negative' company within 10 years.

It is the second BECCS system Drax is trialling at the power plant, having previously teamed up with Leeds firm C-Capture on a project which saw around one tonne of CO2 prevented from entering the atmosphere each day.

Drax is also working with Equinor and National Grid Ventures to develop plans for a large scale CCS system, which would provide storage capacity for the emissions captured on site.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group CEO, claimed the latest "ground-breaking" BECCS pilot project in partnership with MHI would help boost the UK economy following the Covid-19 crisis, while also supporting the development of a zero carbon cluster in the Humber region that will "deliver clean growth and protect thousands of jobs".

"We're very pleased to be working with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on this exciting pilot which will further our understanding of the potential for deploying BECCS at scale at Drax - taking us closer to achieving our world-leading ambition to be a carbon negative company by 2030," he added.

By capturing the CO2 emitted from burning biomass crops to create energy, before storing that carbon dioxide or using it for industrial processes, Drax plans to deliver so-called negative emissions, whereby more CO2 is prevented from entering the atmosphere than is generated through the process.

Under the model proposed by Drax energy crops used as a feedstock for biomass plants would naturally draw CO2 from the atmosphere, and the BECCS process would then enables that carbon to be captured and stored, while further biomass crops would then be grown to again draw further CO2 from the atmosphere. The resulting negative emissions power would then also provide stable clean power supplies, enabling the retirement of fossil fuel power plants.

Drax estimates fully implementing BECCS technology at its Yorkshire power facility could deliver 16 million tonnes of negative emissions a year, which it claims would account for around a third of the negative emissions the UK is expected to require from BECCS to meet its 2050 net zero target.

MHI plans to test two proprietary solvents for capturing CO2 from the biomass plant, one of which - KS-1 Solvent - is already being used by the Japanese firm at 13 commercial plants. Existing projects that have deployed the technology include the world's largest carbon capture project in Texas - Petra Nova - which is currently trapping 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year from a coal station, with the resulting CO2 then used to assist oil refining.

The second MHI solvent to be tested at the Drax biomass plant is the newly developed KS-21, which is designed to achieve "significant performance improvements and cost savings", the firms explained.

Nigel Adams MP, Minister at of State at both the Foreign Office and Department for International Development, welcomed today's announcement. "This is an exciting collaboration between Drax and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries which has the potential to further the development of technology which could help the UK achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and contribute to the post-Covid economic recovery," he said.

Drax already operates four biomass units at its Yorkshire plant which have all been converted from running on coal, and the firm plans to cease using coal power altogether by March next year. However, the firm has also controversially given the green light to build a new 3.6MW gas-fired power plant at the site, despite opposition and a legal challenge from green groups.