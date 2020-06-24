Nuclear industry warns net zero targets at risk without new reactors

Nuclear industry warns net zero targets at risk without new reactors
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Major new report urges government to provide clarity on nuclear development plans and insists sector can bring down costs - but will Ministers be convinced?

The nuclear sector has become the latest industry to wade into the debate about the government's imminent green recovery package, arguing that it has a critical role to play in delivering on the UK's net...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news

Reach for the skies
Reach for the skies

The Arctic is sweltering and emissions are climbing again, but the technologies we need to avert catastrophe exist, we just need to deploy them