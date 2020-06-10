Schneider Electric completes expansion of Scarborough green grid plant

The expansion of the site, which produces manufacturing switch gear that will help the UK meet its climate goals, includes a new 1,000 square metre extension and a £1.5 million state-of-the-art paint facility

Schneider Electric has finished a major upgrade to its Scarborough manufacturing facility that produces electrical equipment that is designed to support the UK's climate goals.

The electrical engineering giant revealed yesterday that the 1,000-square metre extension, which includes a new £1.5m paint line facility, is now complete.

The upgrades will enhance the plant's end-to-end designing, engineering, and building capabilities, it said, while reducing waste and keeping the site on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2025.

The output of the distribution facility, which specialises in manufacturing switchgear for a raft of commercial, public, and industrial applications, will help the UK meet its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, according to Mike Hughes, zone president for Schneider Electric UK and Ireland.

"Improving the capabilities and production in Scarborough will support the global shift toward sustainable technology," he said. "In the UK, we need high quality, energy efficient products on our doorstep. The Scarborough site is now able to cater to demand and develop best-in-class technology to meet our ambitious national emissions targets."

The company said that the 5,000 square metre plant had seen sustained growth over the last five years, driven by domestic and international demand.

Recent innovations to emerge from the Scarborough facility the Compact Principal Supply Point (PSP), a signalling power infrastructure solution developed in partnership with Network Rail, and smart low voltage feeder pillars for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.