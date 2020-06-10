World first: ULEMCo launches hydrogen-fuelled water tanker with Yorkshire Water

The 7.5 tonne bowser has been converted from a standard truck to use hydrogen fuel. Credit: ULEMCo

The 7.5 tonne tanker, which was converted from a standard truck and can run on hydrogen or diesel, is set to hit roads this year, delivering major emissions reductions for Yorkshire Water

Low emissions vehicle company ULEMCo has produced what is believed to be the world's first hydrogen-fuelled water tanker in partnership with Yorkshire Water.

The Liverpool-based company announced yesterday that the 7.5 tonne tanker, which was converted from a standard truck and can run on hydrogen or diesel fuel, would be put to work by the utility later this month.

It explained that it opted for the 'dual fuel' approach in order to encourage fleet managers to embrace low carbon operations more quickly.

"The water vehicle is an ideal application for hydrogen dual fuel operation," ULEMCo managing director Amanda Lyne said. "It will deliver a one-third reduction in carbon emissions, [which is] so important especially in built-up areas."

Carbon emissions will be further reduced if the vehicle is refuelled at a green hydrogen fuelling station run by ITM Power in Sheffield, the company said. Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy, whereas other forms of hydrogen are produced using fossil fuels.

Specialist vehicles, such as those deployed by utilities, are good candidates for early adoption of hydrogen fuels, ULEMCo argued, given that they typically operate in restricted areas and do not necessarily require a national network of refuelling stations to be in place.

Yorkshire Water said its new hydrogen-powered water tanker was an important milestone in its broader plans to decarbonise its fleet and reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by the end of the decade.

David Hibbs, transport general manager for Yorkshire Water, said: "We're really looking forward to getting our new hydrogen tanker on the roads - to have the first of its kind in the industry is really exciting and just goes to show that we are committed to reducing our carbon output, willing to invest in innovations and change the way we work in Yorkshire Water to do so."

Hibbs added that the utility was exploring further fleet decarbonisation strategies, including introducing electric vehicles and piloting the use of compressed natural gas and hydrogen-powered vehicles.