Net Zero Festival: Full virtual summit agenda confirmed

Three day online festival to bring together political and business leaders to explore how the net zero transition will define the decade ahead

BusinessGreen has today unveiled the full agenda for the world's first Net Zero Festival, confirming the inaugural event will now take place as a fully virtual summit this autumn.

The Festival will be hosted online across three days from Wednesday 30th September to Friday 2nd October 2020, with each day dedicated to a different theme: Net Zero Leadership, Net Zero Innovation, and Net Zero Culture.

The line-up for each day will include keynote speeches and presentations, panel debates, and showcase sessions dedicated to highlighting the cutting-edge net zero technologies and business models that will shape the decades ahead.

Meanwhile, throughout the Festival dedicated online Net Zero Action workshops will provide a chance for delegates to discuss and jointly explore some of the specific key challenges and opportunities presented by the net zero transition.

At the same time, a dedicated Net Zero Insight team of leading green business experts will offer their take on the various presentations and discussions each day.

And a virtual exhibition and networking space will provide a unique opportunity to catch up on the latest net zero services and products, as well as connect with colleagues and peers from around the world who are themselves working to advance the net zero transition.

BusinessGreen is also delighted to announce that the opening Net Zero Leadership day of the Festival will be chaired by one of the UK's top broadcast journalists, Krishnan Guru-Murphy.

He joins a fast-expanding speaker line up for the event, including Fully Charged's Robert Llewellyn, Chris Stark of the Committee on Climate Change, Dr Emily Shuckburgh of the University of Cambridge, Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and founder of OVO Energy, BT's Gabrielle Giner, and Green MP Caroline Lucas, among many others.

Tickets providing full access to the three days of the Net Zero Festival are available from today, priced from £150.

"The coronavirus crisis has forced us to reimagine how we stage the world's first Net Zero Festival," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "But the urgent need to accelerate the net zero transition remains constant and means it is vital that those businesses committed to climate action continue to share best practices and jointly advance their efforts, despite the current economic and logistical headwinds.

"As such, we're delighted to be taking the Net Zero Festival online and will now be offering a global audience the opportunity to hear from some of the pioneers of the net zero mission and join the discussion about how a new era of climate action can be unleashed."

The news comes on the same day as over 200 British businesses wrote to the government urging Ministers to prioritise climate action as part of a green economic recovery plan to be launched in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The call joins a growing chorus of businesses and investors globally, who are urging policymakers to seize the chance to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

The Net Zero Festival is supported by a raft of top green business groups and an advisory board of experienced and influential executives and campaigners, all of whom are committed to advancing the net zero transition.

Julie Hirigoyen, chief executive at the UK Green Building Council (GBC), said the organisation was "proud to be partnering with BusinessGreen for the Net Zero Festival". "We know that climate action in the built environment is more vital than ever and has a key role to play in a green recovery from coronavirus," she added. "Our sector has plenty of major opportunities to drive down emissions whilst delivering green jobs right across the country. I look forward to sharing the effective, innovative solutions that businesses in the built environment are developing and implementing to tackle the climate crisis head on."

Throughout the summer BusinessGreen will also be reporting on many of the businesses and projects that are advancing the net zero transition through our new Net Zero Leadership Hub, hosted in partnership with BT.

Check out all the information on the Net Zero Festival and secure your tickets here.