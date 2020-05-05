Study: Worst case climate scenarios point to 'near unlivable' heat for one-third of humans by 2070

Vast swathes of the Tropics could end up as hot as the Sahara within 50 years unless emissions fall sharply, report warns

Areas of the planet that are currently home to one-third of the global population could become as hot as the hottest parts of the Sahara within 50 years, unless greenhouse gas emissions fall rapidly in the coming decades.

That is the stark conclusion of a new international study published yesterday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences based on worst case projections for how climate impacts could play out over the coming decades.

Produced by a team of researchers from Wageningen University, Nanjing University, University of Exeter, Aarhus University, and Washington State University, Santa Fe Institute, the study warns that rapid heating could mean that by 2070 3.5 billion people would live outside the climate 'niche' in which humans have thrived for 6,000 years.

The study found that human populations are largely concentrated in narrow climate bands, with most people living in places where the average annual temperature is about 11-15C, while a smaller number of people live where the average temperature is about 20-25C.

"This strikingly constant climate niche likely represents fundamental constraints on what humans need to survive and thrive," said Professor Marten Scheffer of Wageningen University, who coordinated the research with his Chinese colleague Xu Chi, of Nanjing University.

The analysis is largely based on worst case climate projections known as RCP8.5, which have been the subject of a fierce debate between climate scientists and energy analysis in recent months. Some analysts have argued that RCP8.5 is based on emissions continuing to increase drastically in the coming decades and as such is unduly pessimistic given the global shift towards cleaner sources of energy.

However, others have countered that the level of greenhouse gas emissions envisioned under RCP8.5 could feasibly occur by the end of the century, especially given the potential for emission-releasing feedback loops. Moreover, they have argued that even under scenarios where emissions growth is curbed, climate impacts are still likely to escalate to a level where significant parts of the world become uninhabitable during the second half of this century.

The new study warns that under the RCP8.5 scenario average global temperatures could rise by slightly over 3C by 2070, meaning that higher temperatures over land result in the average person experiencing a 7.5C rise. However, even under less extreme warming scenarios the consensus is that the world is currently on track for around 3C of warming on average by 2100, with land masses again expected to face higher temperature increases.

"This rapid temperature rise, combined with projected global population changes, mean about 30 per cent of the world's projected population - will live in places with an average temperature above 29C within 50 years, if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase," the team warned. "These climate conditions are currently experienced by just 0.8 per cent of the global land surface, mostly in the hottest parts of the Sahara desert, but by 2070 the conditions could spread to 19 per cent of the planet's land area."

Jens-Christian Svenning from Aarhus University, a co-author of the study said the findings suggested 3.5 billion people could be living in areas facing "near-unlivable conditions".

"The coronavirus has changed the world in ways that were hard to imagine a few months ago and our results show how climate change could do something similar," he said. "Change would unfold less rapidly, but unlike with the pandemic, there would be no relief to look forward to: large areas of the planet would heat to barely survivable levels and they wouldn't cool down again. Not only would this have devastating direct effects, it leaves societies less able to cope with future crises like new pandemics. The only thing that can stop this happening is a rapid cut in carbon emissions."

The paper comes as a growing number of governments and businesses have begun to assess the potential impact of future worst case scenarios in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Study co-author Tim Lenton, climate specialist and Director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, said there was "good news" to be found in the research given that the projected impacts "can be greatly reduced if humanity succeeds in curbing global warming".

"Our computations show that each degree warming above present levels corresponds to roughly one billion people falling outside of the climate niche," he said. "It is important that we can now express the benefits of curbing greenhouse gas emissions in something more human than just monetary terms."

The study also highlights the urgent need for increased investment in climate resilience measures and a recognition that escalating temperatures could lead to increased migration, even if precise societal impacts are hard to predict.

"Foreseeing the actual magnitude of climate driven migration remains challenging," said Scheffer. "People prefer not to migrate. Also there is scope for local adaptation in part of the world within limits, but in the Global South this will require boosting human development rapidly.

"This study underscores why a holistic approach to tackling climate change that includes adapting to its impacts, addressing social issues, building governance, and empowering development as well as compassionate legal pathways for those whose homes are affected, is crucial to ensuring a world in which all humans can live with dignity."