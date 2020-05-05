Build back better: Green Covid-19 recovery best for jobs and growth, say leading economists
Joseph Stiglitz and Lord Nicholas Stern co-author paper setting out evidence green stimulus measures offer best pathway to economic recovery
Climate-friendly stimulus policies to reboot economies in the wake of the coronavirus crisis offer a far better mechanism for boosting jobs and growth, compared to unconditional bailouts for high carbon...
CCC urges government to craft climate-resilient Covid-19 recovery plans
Letter to the Prime Minister by government climate advisers adds further weight to cross-sector calls for coronavirus stimulus packages to eschew carbon-intensive practices in favour of low-carbon, climate-resilient industries and projects
'The world is ready': Campaigners and academics call on government to scale up Nature Based Solutions
Christiana Figueres, Nick Stern, and Paul Polman lead renewed push for beefed up approach to nature-based emissions reductions
'Green rider': Albert launches contract-based sustainability initiative for film and TV indusry
Bafta-backed Albert initiative hopes 'green rider'' clauses in contracts can encourage film and TV industries to think more sustainably.
How can we build a more sustainable UK after Covid-19?
Rebuilding could create a fairer society that reduces the risk of environmental disasters that always hit the vulnerable hardest, writes Hubbub's Trewin Restorick