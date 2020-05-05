Build back better: Green Covid-19 recovery best for jobs and growth, say leading economists

Labour intensive clean energy projects among strongest options for economic recovery investments, paper finds
Labour intensive clean energy projects among strongest options for economic recovery investments, paper finds
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Joseph Stiglitz and Lord Nicholas Stern co-author paper setting out evidence green stimulus measures offer best pathway to economic recovery

Climate-friendly stimulus policies to reboot economies in the wake of the coronavirus crisis offer a far better mechanism for boosting jobs and growth, compared to unconditional bailouts for high carbon...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news