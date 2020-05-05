Electric vehicles provide one bright spot in worst slump for new car sales since 1946
Battery-powered EV sales were down just 10 per cent in April, compared to collapses of 97+ per cent seen in the combustion engine car markets.
Electric vehicles (EVs) have so far weathered the worst slump in car sales recorded in living memory far better than their combustion engine counterparts, accounting for more than 30 per cent of sales...
More news
CCC urges government to craft climate-resilient Covid-19 recovery plans
Letter to the Prime Minister by government climate advisers adds further weight to cross-sector calls for coronavirus stimulus packages to eschew carbon-intensive practices in favour of low-carbon, climate-resilient industries and projects
'The world is ready': Campaigners and academics call on government to scale up Nature Based Solutions
Christiana Figueres, Nick Stern, and Paul Polman lead renewed push for beefed up approach to nature-based emissions reductions
'Green rider': Albert launches contract-based sustainability initiative for film and TV indusry
Bafta-backed Albert initiative hopes 'green rider'' clauses in contracts can encourage film and TV industries to think more sustainably.
How can we build a more sustainable UK after Covid-19?
Rebuilding could create a fairer society that reduces the risk of environmental disasters that always hit the vulnerable hardest, writes Hubbub's Trewin Restorick