Electric vehicles provide one bright spot in worst slump for new car sales since 1946

Five out of ten of April's bestselling cars were EVs.
Battery-powered EV sales were down just 10 per cent in April, compared to collapses of 97+ per cent seen in the combustion engine car markets.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have so far weathered the worst slump in car sales recorded in living memory far better than their combustion engine counterparts, accounting for more than 30 per cent of sales...

