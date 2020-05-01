BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - Last chance to enter

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards ceremony rescheduled for October 16th

The official deadline for entries for the 2020 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards is today at 5pm, although given the disruption faced by many businesses as a result of the coronavirus crisis extensions are available on request.

BusinessGreen can today also confirm that the awards ceremony has been rescheduled to take place from midday on Friday October 16th at the Brewery in central London.

However, given the continued uncertainty over the government's plans to ease the UK's lockdown restrictions and social distancing guidelines, BusinessGreen is also exploring a full range of contingency plans including the potential for a virtual or semi-virtual event.

"The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards have always been an invaluable opportunity to celebrate the best of the green economy," said Alan Loader, managing director for tech media, at BusinessGreen publisher Incisive Media. "With the global economy facing the biggest challenge in any of our lifetimes and calls growing for governments and businesses to forge a green and sustainable recovery, it is more important than ever to showcase the companies and projects that can drive the net zero transition and build a climate resilient economy.

"As such, we want to bring together the best of the green economy once again this year to highlight their many achievements in the face of unprecedented disruption. However, our top priority remains the health and safety of our readers, clients, and staff, and we are therefore actively exploring how to deliver a virtual awards ceremony this autumn if necessary. All our work will be guided by our mission to connect, inform, and inspire the leaders and influencers driving the delivery of a Net Zero economy, while of course maintaining the safety of our colleagues, partners, and stakeholders."

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are free to enter, but those submitting entries are advised to reserve October 16th in their diary so they can join us at the awards ceremony.

"The green economy has a critical role to play in building back better and ensuring the recovery from the coronavirus crisis serves to accelerate the net zero transition," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "For 10 years we have celebrated the very best of the UK's green economy and as we start a decade when the net zero transition is set to accelerate rapidly, the awards provide a great forum to demonstrate how the sector is overcoming the challenges it faces and is driving a new wave of sustainable development."

More details about the Leaders Awards, categories and entry process are available on the event's website here.