Global Briefing: UN chief sets out case for green Covid-19 recovery
Plus a round up of all the key green business from around the world this week
UN chief leads calls for green Covid-19 recovery UN Secretary-General António Guterres has made his strongest call yet for global economic recovery efforts in the wake Covid-19 to focus on accelerating...
Back to Top
More news
Global Briefing: UN chief sets out case for green Covid-19 recovery
Plus a round up of all the key green business from around the world this week
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - Last chance to enter
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards ceremony rescheduled for October 16th
Octopus Energy secures major £300m injection from Australia's Origin Energy
UK energy supplier claims sale of 20 per cent stake will 'make green energy transition cleaner and cheaper'
Vattenfall plots district heating network powered by London waste
Swedish energy giant strikes deal to tap waste heat generated at contentious London waste-to-energy plant and pipe it to 10,500 homes