Former GIB boss Shaun Kingsbury joins The Conduit Investment Advisors as CEO

Green investment expert tasked with driving development of new impact investment outfit

Former head of the UK's Green Investment Bank (GIB), Shaun Kingsbury, is to join The Conduit Investment Advisors as chief executive from this week in a move designed to help the impact investment outfit deliver on its ambitious plans.

The Conduit Investment Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Conduit Capital, the investment arm and sister company of members club The Conduit, which aims to marshal the knowledge, networks, and capital of members to deliver "high-impact solutions to social and environmental issues".

Kingsbury, who was awarded a CBE in 2018, was the first CEO of the UK Green Investment Bank plc (GIB) and led the state-backed bank from its formation in 2012 to its £2.3bn sale to Macquarie in 2017.

He currently sits on the Advisory Board of Envision Energy in Shanghai, a leading global producer of wind turbines and energy IoT systems, and chairs Sustainable Investment Management, a boutique finance firm focused on producing and financing sustainable agriculture and carbon offsets. He is also the chairman of CNG Fuels, a leading provider of bio-methane for HGV vehicles.

"I am excited to be joining the Conduit Capital platform to lead the investment business," Kingsbury said. "I plan to leverage the relationships, the ecosystem and the community that has been developed around The Conduit to raise our initial fund, create exciting investment opportunities for our partners, and to help support growing sustainable businesses that can play a key role in the important fight against climate change."

The appointment was welcomed by Paul van Zyl, co-founder and chief creative officer of The Conduit, who hailed Kingsbury's position as "one of the UK's leading figures championing the transition to a green global economy".