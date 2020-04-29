Pharmaceutical giant Takeda sets science-based net zero goal for 2040

Japanese firm secures approval from Science Based Targets initiative to eradicate emissions from its core business by 2040

Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda has become the latest global corporate to secure independent approval for its 1.5C climate action strategy from the Science Based Targets initiative, as it yesterday unveiled further details of its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

The company said it has committed to reducing absolute greenhouse gases across its core business and energy use - scope 1 and 2 emissions - by 40 per cent by 2025 from a baseline year of 2016, and to completely eradicate these emissions altogether by 2040.

Moreover, in order to tackle its scope 3 emissions across its supply chain, the firm has pledged to ensure at least 67 per cent of emissions from firms that supply it with goods, services, transport, and distribution will also have their own science-based emissions targets in place by 2024.

In the immediate term, too, Takeda plans to offset any remaining emissions from its business and supply chain from this year in order to reach net zero, and is planning to set up an advisory council consisting of external environmental sustainability experts to provide offsetting advice.

"Takeda has actively engaged in environmental initiatives for almost 50 years, and we are proud that our emissions reductions targets are in line with climate science, so that we can continue to build on the environmental progress we have made," said Thomas Wozniewski, global manufacturing and supply officer at Takeda. "Our targets support our commitment to becoming carbon neutral across our value chain in 2020 through the use of renewable energy and verified carbon offsets, and to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 in our operations by reducing our company-wide emissions down to zero."

In order to achieve its climate target, the company said it would focus heavily on reducing energy consumption through conservation and efficiency measures, in addition to investing in renewable energy to decarbonise its operations, and working with suppliers to tackle their own CO2.

Deborah Donovan, global head of environment, health and safety at Takeda, said it was critical for the pharmaceutical firm to tackle its greenhouse gas emissions, as "the link between climate change and public health is well documented".

"As a leading global healthcare company, taking responsibility for the environment is aligned with our values and motivates us to act urgently on climate change," she said.