Climate Assembly UK to finalise its net zero policy deliberations online

Citizens assembly on climate policy set up by six Parliamentary committees to hold several virtual meetings in wake of coronavirus crisis disruption

UK citizens appointed by Parliament to help decide on policies that could put the country on the path to net zero emissions by 2050 have committed to take part in a series of online discussions in order to complete their work on the high profile initiative, after the final round of scheduled meetings was disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

Citizens Assembly UK, which was set up by six House of Commons Select Committees to explore public preferences on how the UK can reach net zero emisisons over the next 30 years, was due to hold its final meeting in Birmingham in late March, but the conference had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Now 107 members of the Assembly, who were randomly selected from across the UK, will reconvene this weekend for the first of several virtual meetings to run from mid-April to late May to help the group complete their work and finalise recommendations to be put before the parliamentary committees, it was announced today.

This weekend's virtual discussion, which is due to focus on how to deliver net zero electricity generation, will also be livestreamed online, as will the two following virtual meetings in May, organisers said.

Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office, welcomed the move to complete Climate Assembly UK's work online.

"In order to achieve our ambitious plan for net zero emissions, coordinated action is necessary, not just between governments but also with businesses, specialist bodies and citizens," he said. "Climate Assembly UK plays such an essential role in championing collaboration of this kind and I would like to commend everyone involved for this."

Before Climate Assembly UK's work was disrupted by the pandemic, members had taken part in three interactive weekend meetings at which they heard from an array of academics, experts, and green business figures offering a wide range of views on different net zero policy areas.

The new online approach to the meetings follows "sustained interest from Assembly members in completing their task", which will eventually see them cast votes on their preferred net zero policies and pathways and deliver a final set of recommendations to Parliament, organisers said.

One assembly member - Adrian from Northern Ireland - said he hoped moving the meetings online would mean minimum delay to completing the Assembly's work.

"The use of video conference can impact some non-verbal communication, but the work done in the first three weekends will compensate for this," he said. "The drop in air and land travel due to coronavirus will also provide further scientific evidence on the impact our way of life is having on the environment and could strengthen the proposals that we put forward to parliament and the government. It may also allow people to rethink their lifestyles, including about how much they need to travel and where they source their food from."

The move comes as The Spectator reported yesterday that Number 10 is exploring how to combine its three top long term priorities - Brexit, 'levelling up' the country's regions, and delivering net zero emissions - in a post-coronavirus recovery plan.

"We're emphatic that we're not interested in the status quo ante," one cabinet minister told the magazine.