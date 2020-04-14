Labour completes green Shadow Ministerial line-up

Energy policy veteran Alan Whitehead retains key position, as Matthew Pennycook named Shadow Climate Change Minister

Newly appointed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer completed his front bench team late last week, handing key green positions to a raft of experienced MPs.

The appointments were immediately overshadowed by the latest round of fierce in-fighting within the Party following the leaked release of a report detailing how intense factional divisions marred Jeremy Corbyn's time as leader. But announcing the new shadow ministerial line-up on Thursday, Starmer said it represented a "new team that will take the Labour Party forward in a new era".

"Under my leadership, the Labour Party will be utterly focused on working in the national interest, rebuilding people's trust in our party and winning the next election," he added.

The new team featured a host of new appointments to key environmental andclimate roles, while retaining some key players from the Corbyn-era.

For example, Alan Whitehead is to stay on as Shadow Energy Minister, having seen his brief expanded to also cover Labour's work on delivering a Green New Deal. Writing on Twitter, Whitehead said he was "delighted to have been asked by Keir Starmer to join his frontbench team as Shadow Minister for Energy & the Green New Deal".

Meanwhile, Labour MP for Greenwich and Woolwich and a long-standing advocate of climate action, Matthew Pennycook, was appointed Shadow Climate Change Minister.

Penycook said he was "really pleased" to take on the role, adding that "our immediate focus is ensuring the national coronavirus effort succeeds but we cannot lose sight of climate breakdown and the collective response required this decade to avert runaway global warming".

Completing the Shadow Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy team, Lucy Powell was handed the business and consumers brief, while Chi Onwurah was appointed Shadow Minister for Science, Research and Digital. The team will be headed by Ed Miliband, following the surprise return to frontline politics for the former Labour leader and Energy and Climate Change Secretary.

Having retained Luke Pollard as Shadow Environment Secretary, Starmer appointed Steph Peacock as Shadow Flooding Minister, Lloyd Russell-Moyle as Shadow Minister for Natural Environment and Air Quality, and Daniel Zeichner as Shadow Food, Farming and Fisheries Minister.

Writing on Twitter, Russell-Moyle said tackling the UK's air quality "crisis" would be a top priority. "Air quality is key issue across globe," he said. "In the UK our polluted air contributes to over 40,000 premature deaths a year and poisons our environment, with greatest impact on children's health and people in poorer communities. Tougher air laws and new clean air zones are needed now."

Elsewhere, former Shadow Environment Secretary Kerry McCarthy was awarded the brief for green transport and aviation within the shadow transport team, alongside new Shadow Rail Minister Tan Dhesi, Shadow Minister for Regional Transport Mike Kane, and Shadow Buses Minister Matt Rodda.

And the appointment of Steve Reed as Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary and Thangam Debbonaire as Shadow Housing Secretary was followed by the naming of Mike Amesbury as Shadow Minister for Housing and Planning.

Completing the line-up of Ministers with direct green responsibilities, Shadow International Development Secretary Preet Gill was joined by Stephen Doughty, Anna McMorrin, and Yasmin Qureshi in the Shadow DFID team.

Starmer is widely expected to make climate action and Labour's Green New Deal a key plank in the Opposition's offer to the public - a fact underlined by the handing of specific green briefs to senior MPs. But it remains to be seen if he retains the unprecedented levels of low carbon infrastructure funding pledges and nationalisation programmes proposed under Corbyn's leadership.