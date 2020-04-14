A fork in the road?
Michael Holder argues the direction of the recovery is all to play for, but the reinvigorated pursuit of net zero emissions has economic logic on its side
When the dust starts to settle from the initial economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, it increasingly looks as though two competing pathways towards recovery will begin to emerge. One points towards...
More news
We can't afford to postpone climate action
Postponing COP26 was the right decision, but attention must now turn towards creating foundations for success at talks next year, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Low Carbon Farming unveils plans to deploy wastewater-heated greenhouses nationwide
Enormous greenhouses the size of the O2 Arena could allow the UK to become self-sufficient in tomatoes and cucumbers, according to Low Carbon Farming
Government launches six month flood insurance review
Review will root out "systemic issues" in the provision of flood insurance in the UK, zeroing in on the Doncaster region that was most affected by catastrophic downpours in November.
Coronavirus Response: What can we learn from Covid-19 help drive climate action?
Covid-19 and climate change are vastly different crises, but the public health threat they pose and means of overcoming them may hold similarities, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska