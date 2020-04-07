'A lost opportunity': Green campaigners slam £600m Easyjet loan

As government confirms loan for ailing airline, campaigners step up calls for governments to

The government has awarded a £600m loan to EasyJet, sparking fierce criticism from green groups who accused ministers of squandering the opportunity to tackle aviation's outsized carbon footprint.

The Treasury and Bank of England confirmed late yesterday that the airline has accessed the new emergency coronavirus fund, lining up a £600m loan from the taxpayer alongside a further $500m injection from commercial creditors.

The news came as the airline's founder and largest shareholder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, warned that with the company's fleet grounded for the foreseeable future it could still run out cash by the end of the year.

In a statement issued ahead of confirmation that the government loan had been approved, Haji-Ioannou warned that the firm could face a liquidity crisis as early as August, arguing that assumptions people would quickly return to air travel this summer could prove to be "wildly optimistic".

The government's new loan fund is offering embattled businesses the chance to apply for loans at pre-crisis commercial rates. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that applications will be judged on a case by case basis and will only be awarded "if all commercial avenues have been explored, including raising capital from existing investors".

However, environmental campaigners have argued that the Treasury should take a particularly tough line with any calls for support from airlines, noting that the sector has delivered huge payouts to shareholders in recent years and has been slow to develop credible decarbonisation strategies in support of the UK's net zero emissions goals and the wider aims of the Paris Agreement.

Mel Evans, climate campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said the government was squandering the opportunity to demand that bailed out airlines enhance their environmental performance.

"The upshot of the government's 2008 bailouts for the banking sector were that the banks stayed in good shape whilst the rest suffered years of austerity, impoverishing social care and our national health system," Evans said. "Just last week, we called on the Chancellor to make sure any bailouts to the airlines were spent keeping employees solvent and ensuring airlines were not exempt from paying for the pollution they cause.

"But instead, the government seems to have handed EasyJet a sweetheart loan of £600m, despite its founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou trousering £60m in dividend payments just last month. And this was after the coronavirus crisis had already hit. We have now lost a major opportunity to change one of the economy's more environmentally backward sectors. This is not a time to be publicly subsiding billionaires whilst undermining action on equality and environmental pollution."

EasyJet has previously promised to carbon offset all its flights in a bid to become one of the world's first 'carbon neutral' airlines and is in the process of upgrading its fleet as part of £4.5bn contract with Airbus.

But the Airbus deal has faced criticism from Haji-Ioannou who has warned that he would not inject fresh equity into the company "while the Airbus liability is in place".

Meanwhile environmental campaigners are calling for airlines and regulators to develop much more comprehensive decarbonisation strategies as part of any financial support packages.

The news of the EasyJet loan came on the same day as more than 250 environmental organisations from25 countries published an open letter urging governments to resist any aviation lobby attempts to rush into unfair bailouts of the industry.

Backed by a petition, the new campaign is calling on governments to focus bail outs on workers, not shareholders; introduce measures to cut air travel demand and strengthen low-carbon alternatives like rail travel; and end aviation's tax exemptions while putting in place a kerosene tax and fair progressive levies on frequent flying.

"For decades, the aviation industry has avoided contributing meaningfully to global climate goals and resisted the merest suggestion of taxes on fuel or tickets," said Magdalena Heuwieser from Stay Grounded, a global network of more than 150 organisations, who endorsed the letter together with other organisations including university institutes, trade unions and climate justice initiatives. "Now, airlines, airports and manufacturers are demanding huge and unconditional taxpayer-backed bailouts. We cannot let the aviation industry get away with privatising profits in the good times, and expect the public to pay for its losses in the bad times."

The latest developments came as Climate Home News reported that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is stepping up calls for the UN to tweak the rules governing the panned CORSIA carbon offsetting scheme in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Under the current rules of the scheme the baseline against which aviation industry emissions are to be measured is to be based on average emissions for 2019 and 2020. But with aviation emissions set to plummet this year, the industry fears the scheme could launch with an artificially low baseline that would make it harder to airlines to meet emissions targets in the future.

In a new position paper, IATA said use of the two-year average could result in "significantly higher offsetting requirements and costs for operators further down the line".

Environmental campaigners pushed back against the industry proposal for the baseline to be based on 2019 emissions data, with Andrew Murphy, aviation campaigner at the NGO Transport & Environment telling Climate Home News it was "a non-issue".

"CORSIA was due to have next to no impact financially on airlines," he said. "That airlines may have to buy a few million more offsets, industry wide, across three years, is really of no consequence," adding that IATA was attempting to "stave off more effective government regulation".

It remains to be seen how the UN-backed International Civil Aviation Organisation will respond to the calls for a rethink to CORSIA, but last week banking giant Morgan Stanley published a research note predicting that the international offset scheme was one of the climate policies most likely to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.