Good Energy and RAW Charging team up EV installation push

New partnership to support recently launched One Point service for businesses

Good Energy has continued its push into the electric vehicle (EV) charging market, announcing yesterday that it has entered into a new partnership with expert EV installers RAW Charging.

RAW Charging has been selected to support Good Energy's new One Point service for business EV charging installations following a competitive procurement tender.

The company offers patented cable management and reliable charging stations with guaranteed operational uptime and 24/7 driver support, Good Energy said.

RAW is also a signature partner of global technology provider ChargePoint, which operates the world's largest EV charging network boasting over 110,000 connected stations.

The news follows the launch last autumn of Good Energy's One Point service, which aims to provide businesses with an "all-in-one EV charging service", supported by 100 per cent renewable power.

RAW Charging's expertise has already been used on the service's first pilot project; which saw the company install four charge points at the Watergate Bay Hotel, near Newquay, in late 2019.

In addition to providing power to EV drives, the points also use smart load balancing technology to help level out supply and demand on the local network.

The new partnership also builds on a long-standing relationship between Good Energy and RAW Charging's sister company, RAW Energy, which has seen the company's work together on a number of UK solar and anaerobic digestion projects.



"Our One Point service is designed to bring together the best in the EV supply chain, helping businesses invest in clean transport and cut their carbon emissions," said Joe Wadsworth, head of sales and partnerships at Good Energy. "RAW Charging is a natural fit for us; the company has years of experience in delivering gold standard EV projects. We look forward to working with them on new projects to clean up the UK's transport sector."

