Grid operators debut standardised flexibility services contract

New initiative from the Open Networks Project aims to help fast track the development of the burgeoning flexible grid sector

The fast-expanding flexible grid services sector received a major boost yesterday, as leading grid operators unveiled a new standardised contract designed to make easier for companies offering a range of demand response platforms to sell their services.

Developed by the Open Networks Project, which brings together all the UK's Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) under the auspices of the Energy Networks Association, the new contract is accompanied by a plan for delivery designed to further accelerate the development of the flexibility services market.

The contract has been drafted with input from all of Britain's DNOs, National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), and legal firm CMS, with a view to providing a consistent agreement across the country for those wishing to provide vital flexibility services to the networks.

The drafting of the contract also captured vital input from across the industry at workshops, presentations, and consultations, guaranteeing the contract reflects the needs of flexibility providers and the communities Great Britain's DNOs serve, the ENA said.

The intention is that the contract will now be made available for all flexibility services firms in the pre-tender stage, providing a template for them to build upon.

ENA said it would also develop a second version of the contract following a consultation later this year that can take into account further stakeholder feedback gained through extensive engagement around the first contract. Then in 2023, there will be a review to see if the agreement should be codified.

Flexible grid services, either in the form of energy storage capacity or demand response systems, are widely regarded as an essential component of a decarbonised grid, providing grid operators with a cost effective means to manage the more variable levels of generation that come from the grid's increased reliance on renewable power sources.

However, industry insiders maintain that while the sector is growing fast it has been stymied by a range of policy challenges and legal barriers, with smaller scale localised and community projects seen to be at a particular disadvantage.

David Smith, chief executive of Energy Networks Association, said the new contract would help to overcome some of these challenges and deliver a major boost to the sector.

"Britain already has one of the most reliable networks in the world and as we transition to a much-needed future smart grid, the Open Networks Project is looking at ways we can speed up connections, encourage new flexible energy markets and help deliver Net Zero," he said in a statement.

"We're already moving towards a more dynamic energy system where simplicity for customers and operators will encourage new, faster connections. A common contract for flexibility represents a real milestone in our transition, and will help and encourage vital new local low carbon resources to be providing energy to our system."

The launch of the standardised contract launch follows the release of the latest round of flexibility figures from ENA. The new data showed that across all flexibility products, 1,900MW is being tendered out by the networks in 2020, a significant increase on what went out for tender in 2019. The standardisation being driven through the Open Networks Project, including the new contract, will unlock liquidity in local markets for flexibility, further driving down bills for customers, the ENA said.