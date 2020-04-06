Green grid: Surging renewables and low demand cause UK power prices to plummet

Sunny and breezy weather coupled with lower demand for power due to lockdown prompted negative electricity prices on Sunday

Low demand for power during the current coronavirus lockdown coupled with surging wind and solar generation caused electricity prices to plummet over the weekend, with some consumers on flexible tariffs even being paid to use their electricity, new data indicates.

With April ushering in sunny skies and breezy weather, output from renewables reached almost 65 per cent of the UK's overall electricity mix for a period on Sunday, while overall demand for power has been between 10-15 per cent lower than usual since lockdown measures were enforced in March.

National Grid ESO's carbon intensity data during the middle of yesterday showed onshore and offshore wind power taking an almost 40 per cent share of power on the grid, with solar providing just below a quarter, and biomass delivering just under three per cent of the mix.

Nuclear, meanwhile made up just under 16 per cent of the mix, taking low carbon power's share of the UK's power supply to around 80 per cent for a short period yesterday, with gas plants providing around 14 per cent, coal plants on less than one per cent, and imports making up the bulk of the remainder.

The performance follows yet another record breaking year for renewables in 2019, with data released late last month revealing renewables provided just under 37 per cent of the UK's electricity, as emissions across the economy dropped by 3.6 per cent to their lowest level since the 1800s.

And, with demand for electricity haven taken a sudden plunge as a result of pubs, restaurants, offices, and factories shutting their doors as part of measures aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19, the surge in renewables output has had a dramatic impact on how some consumers are using their energy.

Increasingly, as intermittent renewables capacity grows, energy suppliers have been offering flexible 'time of use'-style tariffs to customers designed to encourage them to take advantage of cheaper power prices at times of least demand and highest generation in order to help balance the grid.

As a result, there have even been a number of instances when a surplus of wind and solar generation has meant some customers on these tariffs have benefitted from so-called 'negative electricity prices', which saw them offered payment to stop excess power from going to waste.

The phenomenon occured again yesterday, when - according to an update from Thomas Edwards, senior consultant at energy analyst firm Cornwall Insight - negative prices briefly fell to as low as -£19/MWh, with demand for power falling to levels typically seen in the middle of a summer night.

Demand is around 19GW, which is getting towards summer overnight levels (I think lowest Grid has coped with recently was 17GW) — Thomas Edwards (@NotionalGrid) April 5, 2020

As such customers on Octopus Energy's 'Agile Octopus' tariff were among those to benefit from the dramatic fall in prices, meaning they were actually paid to use electricity for a short period on Sunday afternoon.

First time I've seen negative prices during the day from @octopus_energy.



Going to be making bread, doing washing and cycling battery to take advantage! pic.twitter.com/fwCbxMA8up — Jeff Hardy (@jjeh102) April 5, 2020

Such changes to the way in which the UK power grid operates and electricity is consumed highlights the profound and rapid changes to the energy system as the economy decarbonises in pursuit of net zero emissions.

As a result, grid flexibility technologies and services - such as demand response software, battery storage, AI systems and smart home energy use - are seen as a key focus for the energy sector going forward. The National Infrastructure Commission recently urged the government to prioritise grid flexibility in 2020, while last month National Grid and the Energy Networks Association both released innovation strategies with a strong focus on grid flexibility.