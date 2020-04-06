Energy and Carbon Reporting must not become a casualty of the coronavirus crisis

  • Mary Creagh, Lexington Responsible Business
Mary Creagh argues the government is right to give firms more time to file financial reports, but Ministers should resist the temptation to allow lengthy delays

The speed with which the COVID-19 pandemic has torn through communities, stretched health services and rocked the global economy has shown the difficulties we face in mitigating risk from rare, but high...

