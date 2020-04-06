Community solar groups donate over £100,000 of profits to local coronavirus aid efforts

Rapid mobilisation of funds in crisis is evidence of "real value" of local, decentralised, community-run energy, says community energy facilitor Communities for Renewables.

Four community-run solar enterprises have diverted more than £100,000 to 'coronavirus crisis funds', Communities for Renewables (CfR) has revealed.

West Sussex's Ferry Farm Community Solar and Somerset's Burnham and Weston Energy CIC have each pumped £40,000 into community initiatives that include food banks, Covid-19 support groups, and efforts to provide schoolchildren access to digital libraries. Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire's Gawcott Solar CIC has mobilised £14,000, and Wiltshire Wildlife Community Energy has also allocated an undisclosed amount to local food banks.

The news comes just days after the Point and Sandwick Trust, which operates the Beinn Ghrideag wind farm on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, announced it too was diverting funds to help support pandemic response efforts across the islands.

The rapidly deployed coronavirus crisis funds show "the real value of communities having their own local energy enterprises: generating funds to deploy for the benefit of local communities as needs arise," said Jake Burnyeat, director of CfR.

CfR helps communities across the UK set up local energy enterprises, and then works with them to develop, finance, and manage renewables projects.

Burnyeat added: "Hopefully next year, they will return to their longer-term purpose of supporting their communities' net zero transition and tackling fuel poverty, but at present there is no greater need and no better way for the surplus funds to help people in their locality."

Cornwall-based CfR has helped 30 urban and rural groups switch on more than 35MW of community solar since 2012, supporting the financing of projects with a cumulative capital value of more than £56m.

Lisa Ashford, chief executive of investment platform Ethex, said that the rapid mobilisation of money from the four local energy enterprises "is a perfect example of the meaningful impact communities can have when they band together, something that is needed now more than ever."

"It also demonstrates the transformative power of ecologically friendly, community-owned renewable energy projects and how truly ethical investment can be mobilised to create tangible, positive benefits for communities, whilst offering a return on investment," she added.

Three out of four of the fundraising projects announced last week used the Ethex platform to raise "over £3.5 million" in investment, according to a CfR statement.

The funding announcement comes just days after the UK government granted relief to the community solar industry in the form of a last-minute extension for projects awarded in the final rounds of its feed-in-tariff (FiT) programme. The deadline for completion and registration for a large number of projects qualified through the scheme before it was axed in April 2019 was Tuesday, 31 March 2020, but the deadline created challenges for organisations impacted Covid-19-related disruptions. Groups now have until 30 September to complete and register projects.

The government's decision to nix the solar subsidy programme this time last year was much criticised by the PV industry, saying it debilitated the business case for small-scale, community-run initiatives.

It is not just community solar developments struggling from Covid-19's impact on supply chains and workforce availability. The solar industry worldwide is reeling from the disruption, a situation that has prompted influential analyst BloombergNEF to downgrade its global solar growth forecasts for 2020.