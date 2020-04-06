BP boss: There will be no wavering on net zero ambitions in face of coronavirus crisis

Bernard Looney: 'Climate change and the drive for the world to get to net zero have not gone away'

BP chief executive Bernard Looney has flatly rejected suggestions that the oil major should respond to the coronavirus pandemic by watering down its recently announced ambition to become a net zero emission business, arguing that "the current crisis has reinforced my belief in reimagining energy and reinventing BP".

In a wide-ranging post on LinkedIn published late last week, Looney suggested the global health crisis highlighted both the urgent need to tackle escalating climate risks and the requirement for businesses to look beyond the profit motive.

"Recently I have been asked whether the pandemic - combined with the breakdown in the OPEC+ alliance - means that we are going to abandon or water down our ambition to 'get to net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world do the same'," Looney wrote. "The answer is no. In fact the current crisis has reinforced my belief in reimagining energy and reinventing BP. Climate change and the drive for the world to get to net zero have not gone away. Even while the world comes together to fight COVID-19. As Patricia Espinosa, the top UN climate official said "this is a chance for nations to recover better"."

The intervention comes just weeks after BP unveiled an ambition to deliver net zero emissions across its operations and its oil and gas production basis by 2050 or sooner, promising to back up the pledge with a more detailed decarbonisation strategy later this year. The plan was broadly welcomed by sustainable investment groups, but sparked scepticism among green campaigners who questioned whether the company was really willing to rapidly wind down its carbon intensive activities.

In his new post, Looney said not only was he still firmly committed to delivering on the net zero goal in the face of the huge economic headwinds buffeting the energy industry, but that the crisis had also highlighted three lessons that could help drive the net zero transition.

Firstly, he argued, the pandemic demonstrated how "purpose is not a 'nice to have' for businesses".

"We are part of society, and never more so than in a crisis," he wrote. "How companies treat their employees, support their communities, coordinate with governments and work with shareholders will really matter over the coming weeks and months. And then after - to rebuild and recover."

He added that this same principle should inform how businesses respond to the challenge of climate change.

"If we can't find ways to help our societies meet this challenge, then what are we here for?" Looney asked. "This crisis has helped make clear that the world in which the sole objective of a company's purpose is to maximise profit is no longer acceptable. Taxpayers and governments have stepped up to support many businesses and their employees through this difficult time - and they will understandably expect business to be shoulder to shoulder with them. That is not in any way to suggest that business doesn't work to deliver value for shareholders - just that there need not be a tradeoff - and the 'how' really matters."

Secondly, Looney reiterated calls made at the unveiling of BP's net zero strategy, stressing that deep co-operation between businesses, governments, and societies would be needed to tackle both COVID-19 and the climate crisis.

"In both cases the decisions each of us makes can impact others," he said. "We cannot escape the effects of other people's actions - just as they cannot escape ours. There needs to be coordination, both locally and globally. Just like COVID-19 the resources needed to tackle climate change - capital, tech, expertise - are distributed unevenly both within countries and between countries. We have to find ways of bringing them together."

As such, he welcomed the decision last week to postpone the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, but counselled that the rescheduled Summit would be "critical" to global decarbonisation efforts.

Finally, he stressed how both crises required rapid innovation and the power of imagination.

"To understand and respond to the threat of climate change we need to imagine the risks of inaction, the range of responses available to us and their implications," Looney observed. "This is what the scale and severity of COVID-19 is forcing us to do today as the worst impacts cross the boundary from imagination into reality.

"People talk about 'the art of the possible', the current crisis is redefining 'possible' day by day. We should reflect on that next time someone says that tackling climate change is too difficult, or too costly."

Looney concluded by noting one last parallel between the coronavirus and climate crises.

"We will all be touched by the pandemic over the coming months, some in the worst possible ways," he wrote. "It will be tough. Stress can reinforce divisions. But we have also seen the best in people in recent weeks supporting each other. To tackle climate change we will once again need to call on the best in people - for the good of everyone."