Electrolux reports plummeting emissions and vows to ramp up product energy efficiency

The appliance giant intends to source half of its energy mix from renewables by the close of 2020. Credit: Electrolux

Sweden's Electrolux has today revealed that it has reduced absolute carbon dioxide emissions from its operations by 75 per cent since 2005, speeding past its previous target to halve its emissions by 2020.

In its latest sustainability report, the home appliance giant also revealed it used 20 times more recycled plastic in its products in 2019 compared to 2011, and 44 per cent less energy per manufactured product compared to 15 years ago.

"Sustainability has always been very important for Electrolux," said Jonas Samuelson, chief executive. "Our updated overall framework is more aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and represents our strong commitment to contribute to key global challenges by supporting consumers in making sustainable choices."

The report is the first released by the company since announcing its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its supply chains by 2050, a pledge signed with a raft of other business leaders last September on the eve of New York Climate Week.

That longer term goal complements the firm's science-based emissions targets set in 2018 to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 80 per cent between 2015 and 2025, before reaching climate neutrality across its own operations by 2030. It also pledged to slash emissions across its supply chain and from the use of the products it sells - known as Scope 3 emissions - by a quarter over the same timeframe. The Scope 3 target covers two thirds of all products sold by Electrolux, the firm said.

Highlighting progress towards the goal, the report confirms that last year more than a fifth of consumer products sold by Electrolux were deemed energy and water-efficient.

However, the report also highlights room for improvement, noting that the firm is currently "off track" when it comes to reaching its goal for developing products with good environmental performance. Electrolux said it planned to remedy this shortfall by investing further in green research and development efforts.

Moreover, at the close of last year, 45 per cent of the firm's operational energy mix came from renewables, just shy of its 50 per cent target for 2020.

Elsewhere in the report, Electrolux noted that it had sucessfully introduced its first green bond framework in early 2019, issuing SEK1bn (£80m) bond to finance various sustainability initiatives, including investments in recycling, improving appliance energy and water efficiency, eliminating toxic refrigerants, and installing solar panels at facilities.