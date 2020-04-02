Company car tax rule change could provide keys for "massive" EV market boost

Drivers of company cars who opt to go electric will pay no benefit-in-kind (BiK) tax from next week, marking a dramatic drop from the 16 per cent rate in place today

The government's new company car tax regime has the potential to spur a boom in electric vehicle (EV) sales, once the industry weathers a supply crunch that is being further exacerbated by the coronavirus...

