EU carbon market emissions fell 8.7 per cent in 2019, data indicates

The cost of polluting on the EU's carbon market surged to record levels in 2019

Greenhouse gas emissions traded under Europe's ETS dropped 8.7 per cent overall last year, although many airlines saw their CO2 rise

Carbon emissions regulated under the European Union's emissions trading systems (ETS) fell by 8.7 per cent last year, marking the carbon market's largest annual CO2 decline in a decade, according to preliminary analysis by Refinitiv Carbon.

The analyst firm looked at the latest verified ETS emissions data published by the European Commission yesterday, which it said indicated carbon emissions from Europe's airlines and large scale power, heat, and industrial facilities in 2019 altogether fell by their largest level since 2009.

The ETS covers the largest emitters in Europe and therefore mostly comprises energy generators, and the data suggests the overall drop in emissions within the cap-and-trade scheme last year was largely driven by the continuing shift away from coal in the power sector.

Emissions from power and heating generation fell by 14 per cent, while the drop in emissions within industrial sector - such as large scale manufacturing facilities - dropped by a more modest 2.7 per cent, according to Reuters.

Refinitiv Carbon said that although the EU Commission's data was incomplete, with only around 90 per cent of emitters reporting, the overall reduction in emissions was unlikely to shift significantly.

The market-based system regulates around 45 per cent of EU greenhouse gases by enabling large emitters to trade their CO2 allowances that are awarded based on an overall emissions cap for the market which becomes incrementally tighter over time. Companies that exceed their cap have to buy additional EU Allowances (EUAs) to cover their emissions, while those that emit less than their cap can sell their excess EUAs, thus ensuring all firms have a financial incentive to cut their emissions.

The market is a major pillar of the EU's decarbonisation strategy and following reforms designed to tackle oversupply in the market last summer the price of carbon surged to record levels of around €28 per tonne. However, the escalating coronavirus crisis has over the past month has seen prices drop to around €15 per tonne due to a sharp fall in electricity demand across Europe.

As a result of the pandemic-induced lockdown on much of Europe's economy, emissions in some sectors - such as aviation - are widely expected to fall in 2020, although it remains to be seen whether the economic recovery could spur a longer term increase in CO2, amid growing calls for green stimulus measures.

The data released yesterday also indicates five of Europe's largest airlines managed to reduce their emissions slightly last year, including British Airways, Eurowings, Alitalia, TUI Airways, and Norwegian Airways.

But despite the overall drop in CO2 across industries regulated by the ETS last year, greenhouse gases from 14 of the 20 biggest airlines still shot up in 2019, according to NGO Transport & Environment (T&E).

Those reporting increased emissions include RyanAir, EasyJet, Finnair, Air France, Austrian Airlines, and DHL Deutsche Post, while one airline - SAS - has not yet reported its emissions.

Andrew Murphy, aviation manager at T&E, said although many airlines were now grounded as a result of Covid-19, he expected them to bounce back after the crisis, and called on governments to push the industry to use greener fuels when the economy starts to recover.

"Airlines grew their emissions right up until this crisis," he said. "But this current bust will be followed by another boom in CO2 so long as aviation emissions remain untaxed and unregulated. Governments must break that cycle by sticking with the European Green Deal commitment to rein in emissions growth."

Elsewhere, UK paper industry trade association CPI welcomed the latest emissions data, which it said showed British paper and pulp mills met their CO2 obligation last year, following a collective 3.2 per cent drop in emissions compared to 2018.

CPI director general Andrew Large said UK paper and pulp mills had now reduced their emissions by around a third over the past decade, largely thanks to greater energy efficiency. "Even during a year of huge uncertainty caused by Brexit, our industry still delivered on energy efficiency," he said.

However, Large claimed the cost of compliance with the ETS was becoming more challenging for paper mills due to the rising cost of CO2 in the ETS which "raced away" during 2019, and called for policy certainty for UK industry over the future of carbon trading after Brexit when the UK plans to formally leave the ETS.

"The paper industry continues to prove that we can decarbonise and with the right policy support progress can be even faster," said Large. "As we look forward to recovering from the coronavirus crisis, the last thing we need is huge new carbon costs taking money away that could be invested to decarbonise the industry."