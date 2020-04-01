COP26 postponed: The reaction
All the reaction from politicians, green business, academia, NGOs and think tanks on the momentous decision to postpone this year's critical UN climate change summit
The crucial UN climate change summit due to take place in Glasgow in November 2020 has been postponed until next year, amid huge uncertainty and public safety concerns surrounding the escalating coronavirus...
Coronavirus response: A new paradigm for climate action in the 2020s
The world can emerge stronger from this crisis if we seize the opportunity to collectively chart a course towards the future we want, argues CISL's Dame Polly Courtice
'National office for carbon removal': Green Alliance calls for carbon offset regulatory revamp
Think tank argues new oversight body is needed to tackle risk of 'junk credits' as reliance on carbon offsets grows
What does it really mean to be a climate leader in the corporate sector?
Once the immediate coronavirus threat has passed, corporates must ramp up their climate efforts, argues WWF's Seán Mallon
UPS partners with Moixa to drive smart EV fleet charging project
Delivery giant and tech developer team up with UK Power Networks (UKPN), Innovate UK, and Cross River Partnership to optimise EV fleet charging