Coronavirus Response: How is Covid-19 impacting the climate change movement
Viki Cooke of Britain Thinks argues that the short term challenges are immense, but the crisis has revealed a strength of community ties that could yet serve the climate movement well
The green economy, like every other part of the economy, is feeling shockwaves right now. All sectors are having to demonstrate their agility under the most extreme duress. And, right now, attention...
Coronavirus: Scottish government delays publication of beefed up Climate Change Plan
Committee on Climate Change chief describes postponement as 'entirely reasonable in the present circumstances'
SDG16: Six top tips for delivering peace, justice, and strong institutions
Many businesses will conclude that SDG16 is mainly the preserve of governments, but there are tangible steps companies can take to help deliver on its crucial targets
Coronavirus headwinds: Wind sector forecasts slide but record year still expected
BloombergNEF downgrades its 2020 growth forecasts for global wind power capacity as pandemic disrupts supply chains
Trump administration guts Obama-era fuel efficiency standard
California and the Natural Resources Defense Council have pledged to challenge the regulation, which the government is touting as its largest deregulatory initiative to date, in court.