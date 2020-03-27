IEMA debuts digital environmental impact assessment primer

Professional body offers environmental execs guidance on how to deploy drones, digital maps, and other technologies to shift impact assessments online

With the business world suddenly engaged in a crash course in shifting as many physical processes online as possible, the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) has this week released a new guide on how to effectively undertake digital environmental impact assessments.

The environmental professionals body, which boasts nearly 15,000 members globally, said the primer marked a "milestone" in the profession's journey towards digital environmental impact assessments.

"Digital Impact Assessment has been steadily evolving over the past five years," said Dr Rufus Howard BSc, impact assessment lead at IEMA. "The current epidemic will inevitably accelerate this process, with discussions already underway for digital planning hearings. The timing of IEMA's latest primer, on Digital Impact Assessment, will therefore be welcomed by professionals as we enter a period of mandatory remote and digital working."

He added that the new guide would "allow developers, regulators, local authorities and practitioners to get up to speed quickly with the current state of Digital IA".

The primer was developed by IEMA's IA Digital Working group, which joined 13 other industry leaders to explore how digital practices and emerging technologies can best be incorporated into the impact assessment process.

The resulting primer defines what Digital Impact Assessment (Digital IA) is, why it is needed, and outlines how digital tools and technology - such as unmanned aerial vehicles, geographic information systems, mobile mapping, virtual reality and remote sensing - could all be utilised to provide reliable data for impact assessments.

IEMA said the guide also sets out the key opportunities and challenges associated with digital impact assessments, discusses some of the digital tools that can be used for data analysis and communication, and explores the next steps for developing a digital impact assessment process.