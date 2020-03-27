Mitsubishi spearheads €4.1bn swoop for Dutch energy firm Eneco

Japanese conglomerate teams up with compatriot Chubu Electric Power to acquire largest utility in the Netherlands

Industrial conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation and Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power have finalised their takeover of Dutch energy firm Eneco, in a €4.1bn deal aimed at expanding the energy and engineering giants' renewable energy capabilities in Europe, they announced this week.

Based in Rotterdam, Eneco is a group of companies spanning a raft of renewable energy and technology projects and services. It has invested in wind, solar, biomass, and district heating projects across Europe, and within the Netherlands it is one of the country's leading energy suppliers of natural gas and electricity.

Both Eneco and Mitsubishi were previously part of a consortium which secured to rights to develop a 700MW offshore wind project off the cost of the Netherlands, delivering one of the lowest cost bids for the technology ever recorded.

But under the takeover deal announced on Wednesday, Mitsubishi and Chubu are set to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Eneco through a joint holding company - Diamond Chubu Europe - with Mitsubishi taking an 80 per cent stake and Chubu Electric Power holding the remaining shares.

Mitsubishi said it wanted to take advantage of Eneco's technological strengths in renewable energy, with the Japanese giant keen to accelerate its own renewables developments in Europe and around the world.

The company said it was "seizing this acquisition as an opportunity to help reduce greenhouse emissions and realise its vision of simultaneously generating economic, societal and environmental value through its businesses".

Chubu, meanwhile, said the deal would enable it to combine its energy expertise with Eneco's "unique strengths" as part of its drive to unlock business opportunities all around the world.

"The growth of renewable energies, which has led to a rise in small-scale decentralised energy resources, the ongoing development of storage batteries and digital technologies, are changing the face of power generation," the two Japanese firms said in a joint statement. "Both MC and Chubu are excited about leveraging that growth to help improve our quality of life, proceed with low-carbon societies, and find solutions to some of the world's most serious problems."