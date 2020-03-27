'End-to-end service': Smart meter specialist SMS beefs up virtual power plant market plans

On the back of new partnership with a sustainable infrastructure fund, Smart Metering Systems confirms it has acquired flexible grid technology specialist Solo Energy

It may have been forced to suspend its smart meter installation programme in response to the coronavirus crisis, but that has not stopped Glasgow-based Smart Metering Systems (SMS) providing an update on its plans to break into the fast-expanding flexible grid sector.

Following hot on the heels of news last week that it has inked a partnership agreement with the Columbia Threadneedle Sustainable Infrastructure Fund to develop the company's pipeline of carbon reduction (CaRe) assets, SMS today announced it has acquired flexible grid technology start up Solo Energy, marking the company's first foray into the fast expanding Virtual Power Plant (VPP) sector.

The deal, which was completed for an undisclosed sum, was actually finalised last September, but today marks the first time the company has publicly announced the move.

Solo Energy specialises in providing battery storage, microgeneration, and electric vehicle (EV) charger installations at no-upfront cost to homes and businesses, before then aggregating the storage capacity and associated energy management systems to provide a range of flexible grid services.

Dubbed FlexiGrid, the cloud-based platform aims to centrally control distributed energy assets to balance renewable generation and create efficient, local smart energy systems.

SMS today also confirmed the company has moved into the demonstration phase with its largest pilot project to date, a roll out on Orkney, Scotland, which aims to integrate electricity, transport, and heat networks on the island.

Funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the ReFLEX Orkney project has now passed its first stage gate review and aims to create a model that "could be replicable across other regions, therefore reducing the country's carbon footprint by decreasing reliance on carbon-intensive grid electricity".

"We are very excited to join forces with SMS to deliver mass market decarbonisation," said Mark Hamilton, managing director and co-founder of Solo Energy. "Moving to a 100 per cent renewable future will involve making significant changes to how we use energy at home and in business across power, heat and transport.

"Energy demand needs to become more flexible to respond to the intermittency of renewables, and behind-the-meter technologies such as batteries, smart EV charging and flexible electrical heating will all play a major role in the energy transition. Solo's FlexiGrid platform controls these assets to be responsive to renewables, but for these technologies to become mass market and available to everyone, we believe the consumer shouldn't be asked to put their hand in their pocket to cover the up-front cost. This is where asset-financing comes in."

His comments were echoed by Tim Mortlock, chief operating officer of SMS, who argued that "by integrating energy storage, renewable generation and vehicle charging into the UK energy system, FlexiGrid can help shape consumer demand to follow renewable energy supply, and help the UK transition to 100 per cent green power".

He added that the deal would also support SMS's vision to "provide a comprehensive end-to-end service proposition to our established industrial, domestic and energy services customer base and will address the market disruption affecting the UK and global energy system now and in the years to come".

"Crucially, it also provides the technology platform to support the capital deployment of these new CaRe asset classes, as underlined by the recent partnership agreement we signed with Columbia Threadneedle European Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ESIF) to develop such future opportunities," he said.

The news comes in the same week as SMS CEO Alan Foy offered assurances the company was well positioned to manage the shut down in non-essential activity required by the coronavirus crisis.

"The welfare of our employees and customers is paramount," he said in a statement. "We therefore have taken these measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 as much as possible. These are very difficult circumstances for everyone, but we believe that the fundamental strengths and strategy of our business will deliver success in the medium and long term."

Earlier this month, the firm announced it had conditionally sold a minority of the its meter assets for a total gross cash consideration of £291m and on completion, the net cash consideration of £282m will be applied towards the immediate repayment of amounts outstanding under the group's existing £420m debt facility and will result in a positive net cash position.

In addition, SMS said that following completion of the disposal, it will have retained ILARR of £73.2m as at 29 February 2020, all of which remains unaffected by the measures being taken to suspend non-emergency installations.