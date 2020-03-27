Mondelēz hails progress against deforestation across cocoa supply chain

US giant which owns Cadbury and Toblerone claims to have mapped almost all of its cocoa suppliers across Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Indonesia

Mondelēz International claims to have mapped all the registered cocoa farms in its chocolate supply chains across Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Indonesia as part of its drive to combat deforestation, as it this week released a progress report on its Cocoa Life sustainability programme.

The US food and drinks giant - which produces brands such as Cadbury, Toblerone, and Oreo - yesterday hailed "significant progress" against its green goals for combating deforestation, improving yields, and boosting climate resilience in its supply chain, while also curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Through the Cocoa Life programme, the firm said it had now mapped 100 per cent of the cocoa farms registered through the scheme in Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Indonesia as of 2018, as it sought to ensure its cocoa is not being sourced from protected forest areas. It is now also working to map any farms which newly registered in 2019, it added.

Over the past two years, meanwhile, more than 134,000 farmers across these three countries have also been offered sustainable agricultural training aimed at increasing yields and boosting climate resilience and biodiversity, Mondelēz said.

Moreover, the first Cocoa Life tree registration app was launched for cocoa farmers in its supply chain in Ghana last year, enabling them to register their trees via smartphone. The company said the move could both help keep better track of trees in its supply chain, as well as opening up opportunities for farmers to receive compensation should their trees become damaged or destroyed.

The programme forms part of the Mondelēz International's wider sustainability efforts, which in January saw the firm's target to reduce its Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 10 per cent by 2025 from a 2018 baseline approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, which is based on a 'well below' 2C global warming trajectory.

Cedric van Cutsem, Mondelēz International's associate director in charge of operations for Cocoa Life, said tackling climate change and deforestation was a priority for the firm due to the negative impacts of felling on its business, society, and the planet.

"Both the public and private sector have a shared responsibility to deliver on commitments they have made," he said. "Now we must work together to understand how to achieve our goals faster."