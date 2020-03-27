British American Tobacco pledges to deliver 'carbon neutrality' by 2030

Tobacco giant promises to beef up existing environmental targets and make all plastic packaging recyclable

For many environmental campaigners, the tobacco industry remains something of a persona non grata. But as a multi-billion dollar industry with global supply chains the sector still has considerable environmental impacts, as well as mounting pressure from investors and customers to enhance its sustainability credentials.

It is against this backdrop that British American Tobacco, yesterday unveiled a revamped sustainability strategy including a headline pledge to deliver 'carbon neutrality' by 2030.

The publication is launched alongside the Group's annual report and follows last week's announcement of a series of new environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, including an increased shift towards e-cigarettes, eliminating unnecessary single-use plastic and making all plastic packaging recyclable by 2020, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and accelerating existing environmental targets by 2025.

"Today we are transitioning from being a business where sustainability has always been important to one where it is front and centre in all that we do," said Jack Bowles, chief executive of British American Tobacco.

"Over the last 20 years, we've made significant progress on our sustainability journey. Yet our approach needs to constantly develop, much as the world around us is evolving - from increasing expectations of the role of business in contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and addressing climate change; to evolving consumer preferences and the emergence of new category products, such as vapour products (e-cigarettes), tobacco heating and modern oral products, that offer potentially reduced risks for the many millions of people across the world who continue to smoke cigarettes."

The new report confirmed the company has delivered a 9.5 per cent reduction in direct CO2 equivalent emissions against its 2017 baseline, as well as a 13.1 per cent reduction in water withdrawals against the same baseline.

The company said it is now working towards a science based emissions target through a combination of energy efficiency upgrades, increased use of renewable energy through green energy certificates and on-site energy-generation projects, and optimising logistics and fleets.

"Given our supply chain (Scope 3) emissions represent 90 per cent of our total carbon footprint, we're engaging with our largest direct product materials suppliers and conducting climate change impact assessments for our major tobacco leaf sourcing countries," the report stated, adding that BAT is working with over 90,000 directly contracted farmers worldwide to address the environmental impacts of tobacco growing.

In addition, BAT said it has cut 1,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year by removing silicon caps from Vype e-liquid pods and has ensured that 99 per cent of wood fuel used by its contracted farmers for curing was from sustainable sources in 2019.

Moreover, it said that it had seen a 12 to 20 per cent increase in tobacco crop yields as a result of new seed varieties covering 57 per cent of its 2019 volumes from contracted farmers.