Coronavirus: London Ultra Low Emission Zone suspended to help support key workers

Mayor's Office confirms ULEZ and congestion charge suspended, as air pollution across Europe plummets

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has suspended the capital's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and Congestion Charge from this week until further notice, in a bid to make it easier for key workers to commute.

Air Quality News reported that the charging schemes, which have both been credited with curbing air pollution in central London, are currently not in operation to as to make commutes easier for key workers, such as NHS staff, and help supermarkets maintain supply chains.

However, Khan stressed the change was designed solely to benefit key workers and urged others not to take advantage of the absence of charges.

"People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really have to," he said. "London's roads should now only be used for essential journeys. To help our critical workers get to work and for essential deliveries to take place, I have instructed TfL to temporarily suspend the Congestion Charge, ULEZ and Low Emission Zone from Monday.

"This is not an invitation to take to your cars. To save lives we need the roads clear for ambulances, doctors, nurses and other critical workers. This is an unprecedented time and I know Londoners are doing everything they can to look after each other."

The move comes amidst a brewing political row after images emerged of packed Tube trains. The government argued the Tube should be operating as normal a service as possible to allow key workers to maintain the two metre gap rule. However, Khan countered that it was proving impossible to maintain as frequent a service as normal given the large number of TfL staff who are self-isolating.

Across Europe the vast majority of non-essential workers are now observing lockdown guidance and data from the European Environment Agency, which operates a network of around 3,000 air quality monitoring stations, confirmed air pollution has plummeted across the continent.

For example, in Milan average concentrations of NO2 for the past four weeks have been at least 24 per cent lower than four weeks earlier this year, while NO2 levels in Barcelona fell 40 per cent in a week.

"The EEA's data show an accurate picture of the drop in air pollution, especially due to reduced traffic in cities," said Hans Bruyninckx, EEA Executive Director. "However, addressing long-term air quality problems requires ambitious policies and forward-looking investments. As such, the current crisis and its multiple impacts on our society work against what we are trying to achieve, which is a just and well-managed transition towards a resilient and sustainable society."