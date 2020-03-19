Total wades into UK floating wind sector with Simply Blue Energy partnership

Floating wind turbines can be placed further out at sea where wind speeds are often higher

Two companies form joint venture to develop floating wind projects off the west coast of UK in the Celtic Sea

French oil giant Total has teamed up with UK marine energy specialist Simply Blue Energy to develop floating wind turbines off the west coast of the UK, yesterday unveiling plans for what would be their first 96MW demonstration project in the Welsh waters of the Celtic Sea.

Marking the first development for the newly-formed joint venture, the Erebus 96MW floating wind demonstrator is earmarked for operation at water depths of 70 metres, enabling the turbines to harness stronger winds further out at sea than traditional offshore wind farms built on the seabed.

The firms have submitted a planning application to The Crown Estate, the landlord of the UK's sea areas, to develop the project, which they said would use 'Windfloat' technology developed by floating wind specialists Principle Power.

The move marks Total's first foray into the burgeoning floating wind power market, with the French oil major eyeing growing opportunities in renewable power both in the UK and worldwide.

The firm highlighted a recent report from the UK's Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, which estimated there could be as much as 50GW of renewable electricity capacity available in the Celtic Sea in Irish and UK waters.

"With its entry into floating offshore wind, Total confirms its ambition to contribute to the development of renewable energy worldwide," said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of Total. "Floating offshore wind is an extremely promising and technical segment where Total brings its extensive expertise in offshore operations and maintenance."

To service the joint venture, Simply Blue Energy has established an office in Pembroke, Wales, to work with the local supply chain to develop floating wind, which the firm said could deliver low carbon jobs and opportunities in the UK south west.

Sam Roch-Perks, managing director of Simply Blue Energy, said he hoped the agreement with Total could help the UK towards its 2050 net zero emissions target. "Together we will progress the first stepping-stone projects that will allow the local supply chain to build up their capabilities to help deliver the larger projects that will be developed for the 2030s," he added.