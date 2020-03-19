The UK's latest carbon footprint data: At a glance
The UK government has today released a fascinating treasure trove of data revealing how the UK's cabron footprint is shrinking - BusinessGreen reveals the key trends
The UK's 'carbon footprint' is an oft-debated topic among green policy and energy wonks. The government repeatedly trumpets the UK's success in slashing its domestic emissions while simultaneously growing...
UK recycling rate slips, putting EU target in jeopardy
Despite heightened public concern about single-use plastics in recent years, UK household recycling rates fell in 2018
Total wades into UK floating wind sector with Simply Blue Energy partnership
Two companies form joint venture to develop floating wind projects off the west coast of UK in the Celtic Sea
Seeing the light: Siemens powers up UK's first 'Electric Avenue'
Sutherland Avenue in Westminster becomes UK's first residential avenue fully converted to provide lamppost electric vehicle charging points