'Deeply disturbing': Just 35 banks have handed $2.7tr to fossil fuels since 2015, study finds
Major study backed by 250 NGOs and environmental organisations claims financing for fossil fuels has risen every year since the Paris Agreement was signed
Just 35 banks around the world have together financed fossil fuel projects to the tune of over $2.7tr over the four years since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015, a major new study has found, once...
Waste not want not: Recycling and waste giant Viridor to be sold in £4.2bn deal
Parent company Pennon Group opts to focus on its water businesses, as it announces plans to exit waste and recycling sector
COP26 delay speculation mounts, as calls grow for green stimulus blitz
Government yet to make a decision on COP26 postponement, as observers warn diplomatic challenges would remain if Summit is rescheduled
Coronavirus: BusinessGreen events update
All upcoming events through to June postponed until later in the year, but the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards remains open for entries
Coronavirus impact: Nissan suspends EV and car production at flagship Sunderland factory
Fears grow tha virus could hit UK electric vehicle sales as UK home of top selling Nissan LEAF shuts its doors until end of the week