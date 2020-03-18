2020-2030: A decade of ambition for Northern Ireland's green energy system

  • Steven Agnew, Northern Ireland Renewables Industry Group
Steven Agnew, head of the Northern Ireland Renewables Industry Group, reveals how engagement with renewables is evolving fast in the country

"We'll just not do renewables for a while" - that was the attitude of Northern Ireland's Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment towards the closure of the Renewables Obligation Certificate scheme...

