2020-2030: A decade of ambition for Northern Ireland's green energy system
Steven Agnew, head of the Northern Ireland Renewables Industry Group, reveals how engagement with renewables is evolving fast in the country
"We'll just not do renewables for a while" - that was the attitude of Northern Ireland's Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment towards the closure of the Renewables Obligation Certificate scheme...
More news
Black bag waste powers new Leeds low carbon heat network
New district heating scheme to provide low carbon heat to nearly 2,000 homes, while 22,000 will benefit from greener electricity
UPM inks €750m sustainability-linked loan to help drive climate action
Forestry giant secures revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas to help drive sustainable forest management initiatives
WRAP targets 3.6 million tonne farm food waste mountain
Waste advisors have stepped up efforts to slash food wasted on farms through new guidance launched for growers