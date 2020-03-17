Good Energy and Ørsted ink £50m clean power deal

Partnership between the two renewable energy firms will provide enough offshore wind power for 36,000 homes

A major new deal between green energy supplier Good Energy and Danish wind farm giant Ørsted is set to secure enough offshore wind power for 36,000 British homes.

Good Energy today announced it has inked its largest single clean power supply contract to date, giving it access to power from Ørsted's 210MW Westermost Rough Wind Farm, located five miles off the Yorkshire coast, in a deal worth up to £50m.

Under the new three year deal, which renews an agreement originally made in 2017, Good Energy will be able to increase the percentage offtake from the project from 12 per cent of all the power generated in year one to 17 per cent and 28 per cent in years two and three, respectively.

Good Energy said its business customer volume has more than doubled in the past three years, and it wants to match that growth with domestic clean power supplies.

"Building on our partnership with Ørsted allows us to continue to build on our ambition to transition to a 100 per cent renewable energy system, empowering more customers to use clean power and ultimately tackle climate change," said Juliet Davenport, chief executive and founder of Good Energy.

The deal was also welcomed by Kyle Worthington, head of power origination at Ørsted, who said the company continued "to enjoy collaborating with Good Energy and this extension to our cooperation is testament to that".

"Together, we share ambitions to create a green and climate-friendly energy system," he added. "It is great to see them raising the standard for what it means to be a 100 per cent renewable energy supplier and we are happy to partner with them on this journey."

The deal came as Good Energy today released its 2019 financial results. The company acknowledged "a significant amount of uncertainty" throughout the year caused by Brexit negotiations and wider macroeconomic volatility. The impact of the coronavirus crisis had become a global issue, just as there were signs of an economic resurgence this year, it added.

But the business was financially and operationally resilient to the challenging market, Good Energy said. "We have seen no significant financial impact from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to date, however we are monitoring the situation closely while planning for a range of scenarios including changes to current government guidance or policy," the company added.