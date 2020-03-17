Triodos to finance Pod Point EV supermarket charging roll out

Green banking specialist joins with Tesco and Volkswagen to fund major charging infrastructure deployment

Triodos Bank is to join with Tesco and Volkswagen in providing funding for hundreds of electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the UK, which are set to be deployed and operated by charging infrastructure specialist Pod Point.

The ethical banking firm announced today it is to provide its first debt facility for an EV charging project in support of Pod Point's plans to deploy EV chargers at 600 Tesco stores. The deal - the financial details of which were not disclosed - provides a further boost to Pod Point's partnership with the supermarket and Volkswagen, which was announced in 2018 and effectively created a new, sponsorship-based business model for EV charging.

The new charging technology includes 7kW media chargers capable of displaying advertising on a screen, from which customers will be able to charge for free, and 50kW rapid chargers, which will be priced in line with market rates.

"Given our focus on sustainable and responsible finance, it is fundamental to Triodos to support projects, such as charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, which help us transition to a low-carbon, clean future," said Philip Bazin, head of the environment team at Triodos Bank UK. "The transport sector now has the highest greenhouse gas emissions of any industry in the UK, with passenger car road transport accounting for over 50 per cnet of these emissions. We need the vision and capabilities of pioneering companies like Pod Point and mainstream businesses like Tesco wanting to deliver the change in our transport infrastructure that we need to see."

The deal also builds on Triodos' strategy to broaden its financing focus from mainly renewable energy generation projects to wide support for the clean energy transition, the decarbonisation of the wider economy, and efforts to protect and enhance natural capital.

The loan also follows energy giant EDF's recent acquisition of a majority stake in Pod Point, as part of its newly formed joint venture with Legal & General Capital.

Erik Fairbairn, Pod Point CEO and founder, said the sector was "witnessing a pivotal moment for the UK's rapidly expanding public charging network".

"Through our partnership with Tesco and Volkswagen we are rolling out smart, easy-to-use chargepoints at a scale that is going to accelerate EV adoption in ways we haven't seen before and make it easier than ever for drivers to go electric," he said. "In Triodos, we've found a bank that shares our vision of a world where travel doesn't damage the earth and who can help us achieve our mission to put a chargepoint everywhere you park."

In related news, a new study has concluded that the majority of motorists would be happy to charge their EV outside of peak times in return for lower bills.

Distribution network operator UK Power Networks (UKPN) commissioned Consultancy Delta-EE to ask more than 800 motorists, both EV drivers and people considering buying a plug-in vehicle, about their attitudes towards smart charging.

The research was undertaken as part of a project to develop market-led smart charging propositions that can be rolled out nationally by providers like charge point operators, aggregators and energy suppliers.

Network operators and energy policy experts have been concerned that EVs could have a significant impact on the local electricity network if they all charge at peak times and as such are exploring a range of options to try and shift demand throughout the day.

A typical EV connected to a fast charger uses as much electricity on average as a three-bedroom house, UKPN said, while there are 89,000 EVs connected to UK Power Networks' electricity networks in London, the South East and East of England, a figure that is projected to rise to 4.1 million by the end of the decade.