Tackling the scourge of plastic waste requires ambitious policies
Bright Blue's Patrick Hall sets out four immediate actions the government should take to combat plastic waste
Plastic waste is a major threat to our natural environment. It is being ingested by animals, poisoning our soils and killing marine life. The UK is estimated to consume five million tonnes of plastic...
Back to Top
More news
'Climate hypocrites': UK Export Finance accused of failing to consider climate risks
Global Witness lodges complaint with OECD over export credit agency's continuing support for fossil fuel projects
COP26: Fears grow over UN climate summit amid coronavirus fallout
UK government insists it is on track to deliver crucial UN Climate Summit in November as planned
Good Energy and Ørsted ink £50m clean power deal
Partnership between the two renewable energy firms will provide enough offshore wind power for 36,000 homes