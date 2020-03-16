UK renewables project pipeline hits four-year high

New analysis of BEIS data suggests applications for onshore and offshore wind energy projects surged last year

Planning applications for UK wind, solar, and anaerobic digestion (AD) plants have increased by 75 per cent over the past three years, according to a new analysis of government figures.

px Group, which project manages renewable energy facilities including the Tees Renewable Energy Plant and the Port Talbot Biomass plant, said that planning applications submitted in the UK for renewable electricity projects rose to 269 in 2019, up from 204 in 2018, 185 in 2017, and just 154 in 2016.

Applications for onshore and offshore wind combined were particularly high, the group noted, with 90 applications submitted last year, compared to 47 in 2018.

Geoff Holmes, chief executive officer at px Group, said the growth in the project pipeline was "extremely encouraging". "It goes without saying that as more of these projects get off the ground, the faster the UK can get to a point where clean, green sources provide an even greater share of the UK's energy," he added.

But he also warned that "of course, there is a lag time between submitting plans to councils and projects becoming fully operational, so more projects being in the pipeline is not a quick fix".

The news comes just weeks after the government announced plans to allow onshore wind and solar projects to compete for clean power contracts at auction next year. The exclusion of these technologies had widely been criticised for slowing down growth across the sector and hampering efforts to develop low cost renewables capacity.

Stringent planning rules for onshore renewables projects, and particularly onshore wind projects remain in place, but the government's consultation contains proposals to update guidance on how local communities' views are taken into account in decisions on wind farms.

There are also hopes that the ability of onshore renewables projects to compete for government-backed clean power contracts - known as contracts for difference (CfD) - will enable wider development, as developers will take a portfolio approach, spreading risk across projects that secure CfDs and projects that either secure corporate supply contracts or sell power on the open market.

As such, the promise of a sizeable and expanding pipeline of projects to deliver will fuel hopes the UK can engineer a surge in renewables development over the next five years.

However, those hopes are now set against mounting concerns about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the clean energy sector, with both the International Energy Agency and leading analyst firm BloombergNEF warned global clean energy investment will be curtailed this year as the economic impact of the pandemic escalates.