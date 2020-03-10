Report: Plastics bans failing to tackle 'throwaway culture'

Waste policy should focus on finding ways to reduce the amount of materials used overall, not just curb plastic impacts, Green Alliance warns

The government's waste strategy does not do enough address the UK's 'throwaway culture' and is storing up new environmental problems for the future as a result, according to a damning new report by think tank Green Alliance.

By focusing on piecemeal approaches to tackling plastic waste in response to public pressure, the government risks detracting from the wider need to improve the sustainability of resources used throughout the economy and cut waste levels across the country, the report argues.

It adds that Ministers are consistently treating "the symptom, not the cause" of waste and as such are struggling to curb overall waste levels and accelerate the adoption of circular economy business models.

For example, the report highlights how the UK's ban on microbeads in wash off cosmetics was introduced in June 2018 and described by the government as "world leading", but failed to address 90 per cent of the intentionally added microplastics that still pollute the environment.

Similarly, the new ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds has pushed companies to substitute plastic for other materials in these products, without reducing their single use nature, the report alleges. "The new Environment Bill continues this trend, introducing powers to implement charges for single use plastic items along the lines of the 5p carrier bag charge," it adds. "As it stands, charges for single use items made from other materials will not be possible."

Meanwhile, the charge for single use plastic bags has perversely led to a dramatic rise in the use of thicker "bags for life", with UK families buying 54 a year on average, according to a study by Greenpeace and the Environmental Investigation Agency.

The trend is potentially increasing the total use of plastic and shows the need to ensure that such incentives really do lead to an overall drop in material use, rather than just targeting ‘single use' plastic, Green Alliance argued.

Finding ways to reduce the amount of materials used overall should be the top priority of the government's Waste and Resources Strategy, while certain types of single use applications should be eliminated altogether for a wider range of materials, not just certain plastics, it said.

The report argues that environmental harms need to be considered systematically when evaluating materials, and exposure to all hazardous substances should be prevented as a matter of urgency. Paper, aluminium, steel, glass, and both conventional and compostable plastics all need tackling, it added.

"Removing one material from a dysfunctional system still leaves us with a dysfunctional system," said Libby Peake, head of resource policy at Green Alliance. "Plastic pollution is a particularly visible sign that we don't properly value the resources we use and shows that environmental harm is hardwired into the throwaway culture. The government has to get to the root of the problem to change this, rather than only tackling high profile symptoms in a piecemeal way."

Her comments were echoed by Colin Church, chief executive of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and chair of the Circular Economy Task Force. "The way we consume and waste resources in the UK is unsustainable, and it's not just plastic that has an impact," said Church. "What is needed now is an approach that leads the UK to a truly circular economy where all materials are properly valued and any problems they cause are minimised as much as possible."