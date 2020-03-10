Energy data confusion hindering net zero transition, experts warn

Government and Ofgem endorse recommendations from Energy Data Taskforce calling on them to work closer together to drive digitisation of UK's energy system

The transition to a net zero energy system is currently being hindered by poor quality, inaccurate or missing energy data, according to a government-appointed group of experts, which is now calling on policymakers and regulators to step up efforts to digitise the UK energy system so as to maximise the opportunities provided by clean, cost-effective, renewable technologies.

The Energy Data Taskforce yesterday formally released its report calling on the UK to modernise its energy system, setting out five core recommendations to capture, coordinate, use, and optimise energy data to help drive decarbonisation, energy efficiency, and cost reductions for bill payers.

By developing regulations and incentives that require the capturing of new and better quality energy data and embedding the principle of open data to ensure information is shared across the sector, the UK can "start to unlock the opportunities of a modern, decarbonised and decentralised energy system", the report argues.

It cites International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that better capture and use of energy data can cut system costs by five per cent, and contends that wider access to eneregy data will play a crucial role in helping to build a more flexible energy system that harnesses clean technologies to allow more renewable energy capacity onto the grid.

"Data and digitalisation, while not the sole enablers of transformation, will be essential in modernising the energy system," said chair of the Energy Data Taskforce Laura Sandys. "They have the potential to optimise the value of assets and infrastructure, driving innovative services, whilst helping us to better understand risks, increase system resilience, and drive us towards a decentralised Net Zero world."

The findings of the Taskforce, which is run by the Energy Systems Catapult, have also been endorsed by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and regulator Ofgem, which have agreed to work together to help build on the recommendations of the Taskforce.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said digitising the energy system was "essential" if the UK was to end its contribution to climate change by 2050, and that it would also help cut bills and help the sector develop new products for consumers.

"We continue to work with Ofgem and industry to implement the taskforce's recommendations to lower emissions and create a modern energy system across the UK," he said.