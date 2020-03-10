Report: Fuel duty freeze has cost Treasury £50bn and led to five million tonnes of CO2 emissions

Research by Greener Journey's argues an additional five million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions having been generated since the fuel duty freeze first took place in 2011

The nine-year freeze on fuel duty has helped keep down the costs of private car use in the UK, generating an extra five million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by failing to push people towards lower carbon forms of transport, Greener Journeys has claimed.

Analysis today from the research group ahead of tomorrow's Budget estimates the decision taken in 2011 to halt the fuel duty escalator has cost the Treasury upwards of £50bn in revenue, in addition to driving a five per cent increase in road traffic and worsening air quality.

It also claims the fuel duty freeze has resulted in 250 million fewer bus journeys, 75 million fewer rail journeys, and an extra 15,000 tonnes of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution emissions. The group is therefore urging Chancellor Rishi Sunak to end the freeze when he announces the 2020 Budget tomorrow.

Greener Journeys argues that allowing the duty paid per litre of petrol and diesel to rise each year as originally intended would raise urgently needed revenue for the Treasury to help tackle potential economic headwinds and provide the NHS with resources to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

It estimates, for example, that ending the annual fuel duty freeze for the rest of the current Parliament could raise enough revenue to treble the NHS budget for doctors and nurses for one year.

Moreover, Greener Journey's chief executive Claire Haigh argued bringing back the fuel duty escalator would "send a clear signal" to the world that the UK is serious about meeting its 2050 net zero target, at a time when transport has become the single biggest emitting sector in the UK economy, largely due to rising private car use.

"The Chancellor must take the opportunity this week to deliver the UK's first ever 'climate change' Budget," urged Haigh. "As hosts of this year's COP26 UN Climate Summit, the UK must show leadership on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. By nudging people to switch some of their car journeys to bus or train, ending the freeze would also support the public transport networks that are so vital for improving life chances for everyone in society."

It comes amid widespread speculation Sunak is gearing up to unveil a slew of green taxation and spending measures in tomorrow's Budget as the government seeks to build a net zero policy framework ahead of hosting the crucial UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

There have also been reports Sunak could be willing to increase fuel duty for the first time in almost a decade in a bid to raise more money for spending plans as well as to discourage fossil fuel car travel in favour of more sustainable forms of transport such as electric vehicles and rail.

However, any hike in the costs of motoring is likely to be hugely controversial and unpopular among some Conservative Party backbenchers, while even some environmental campaigners fear such a move risks sparking a backlash against green polices among cash-strapped families, farmers, and hauliers akin to the 'gilet jaunes' protests in France.

But some green groups argue the failure to increase the duty on petrol and diesel has effectively pushed down the costs of motoring, at a time when the UK has set a target to end the sale of fossil fuel cars within the next 15 years or even sooner.

With Sunak having only just taken up the mantle as Chancellor following his former boss Sajid Javid's acrimonious resignation, he is under sizeable pressure from competing angles to safeguard the economy against a coronavirus-sparked recession while also delivering on the UK's net zero target and the government's 'levelling-up' agenda in the Budget tomorrow.

The latest analysis on the impact of the fuel duty freeze came as Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) warned the government's mooted plan to end the tax rebate for red diesel in a bid to tackle urban air pollution, cut emissions, and raise revenues could add between £280m to £490m of costs a year for the UK construction industry.