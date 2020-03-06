Global Briefing: General Motors powers up $20bn EV investment plan
Plus all the top green business news from around the world
'All in': GM unveils fast-expanding EV fleet US auto giant General Motors (GM) this week provided a wide-ranging update on its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) strategy, pledging to invest more than $20bn...
UBS ramps up sustainable investment activity to $488bn in 2019
Banking group claims its sustainable investments amounted to $488bn as it imposed stricter rules on fossil fuel financing
Danone ramps up recycled plastics across Evian and Volvic brands
Both Evian and Volvic also set to become 'carbon neutral' in the UK in 2020, claims the French food and drinks giant
A conversation with Ford's sustainability leader
How will the No. 2 American automaker focus on sustainability amidst restructuring and major transformation?