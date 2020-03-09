Powervault to rollout 'virtual power plant' scheme in South London

New project follows successful trial of home battery storage system in the city, which led to cuts in both energy bills and CO2 emissions

South London householders could soon be helping the city manage peaks in electricity demand, with successful trials of a 'virtual power station' in the city having led to an expansion of the state-of-the-art battery storage scheme.

The initial trial, which was led by UK Power Networks (UKPN), saw 45 households fitted with smart batteries allowing consumers to buy electricity at times of lowest demand when it is cheapest, and then store it for use when grid prices are more expensive, thereby helping to lower their electricity bills and reduce peak demand for the grid.

UKPN found that during the trial household evening peak electricity demand fell by as much as 60 per cent, helping to cut carbon emissions for the average household by a fifth.

And now Powervault - the firm behind the batteries used in the trial - has secured a second commercial contract to operate a similar 'virtual power plant' system in St. Helier, South London, it announced on Friday.

Powervault chief executive Joe Warren said smart batteries could play an essential role in curbing emissions. "Our vision is that Powervault will become as commonplace as a washing machine or dishwasher, allowing clean, zero carbon energy to be stored in the home for when it is needed most and allowing home energy use to be optimised," he said. "In this way we can make the grid more resilient, allowing more electric vehicles and heating systems to be installed, and reducing carbon emissions and energy costs."

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng also welcomed the rollout, arguing that battery technology would "help create a smarter, cleaner energy system for the UK".

"These smart batteries are part of the UK's green revolution, with the government investing more than £3bn in low carbon innovation, as we aim to end our contribution to climate change entirely by 2050," he added.

The trial was part-funded by the government-backed Energy Entrepreneurs Fund (EEF), which has to date supported 130 state-of-the-art tech projects focused on energy efficiency and leveraged £100m in private sector funding, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).