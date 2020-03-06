'Successor arrangements': Renewable heat firms warn Budget represents last chance to avoid market 'cliff edge'

Experts warn UK decarbonisation goals and thousands of jobs at risk unless government provides clarity on future of Renewable Heat Incentive scheme

Thousands of jobs and a key plank of the UK's decarbonisation strategy could be at risk if the government fails to clarify the future of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) in next week's Budget.

That is the stark warning today from leading renewable heat companies and trade bodies, which are increasingly concerned the crucial incentive scheme could lapse in 12 months' time without an adequate replacement. Businesses in the sector fear the Budget represents the last chance to confirm plans for the UK's green heat policy regime before uncertainty around the future of the RHI starts to hit order books.

Dr Nina Skorupska, chief executive at trade body REA, said the lack of clarity over whether technologies will be able to qualify for incentives beyond the current official close date for the RHI of March 2021 was already impacting the sector.

"Across the board, developers report that the renewable heat sector is consolidating and project pipelines are slowing," she said. "As a result, jobs are at risk with over 30,000 employed in the renewable heat sector."

The RHI provides approved renewable heat installations such as heat pumps and biomass boilers with an incentive payment for each unit of heat generated. The scheme was designed to mirror the feed-in tariff (FiT) incentive scheme for renewable power systems and catalyse the market for low carbon heat technologies, helping to create economies of scale and drive down technology costs.

As such, the scheme has enjoyed considerable success, supporting nearly 100,000 renewable heat installations and helping to create an industry that employs an estimated 30,000 people.

However, as with the recently closed FiT scheme, the government is keen to curb the cost of the RHI and accelerate the push towards a green heat sector that can operate without subsidy. Ministers have promised to deliver a new Green Heat Strategy that would set out how the government plans to decarbonise heat in line with the UK's long term net zero emissions target.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in January, Boris Johnson said the government was working on "successor arrangements" for the RHI. But subsequently no details have emerged on what might replace the scheme or whether it could be extended.

Industry insiders now fear the promised green heat strategy is still some way from being finalised, and as such the sector faces an imminent "cliff edge" where orders are halted while customers await information on a new policy regime. Biomass or heat pump installations, which can be used to provide green heat infrastructure for relatively large buildings or housing projects, can require relatively long lead times and as such concerns are mounting that projects could be paused if they are deemed unlikely to come online before next March.

Skorupska said the success of the RHI was now at risk of being undermined by on-going policy uncertainty, potentially dealing a blow to the UK's emissions targets in the process.

"Heat is one of the hardest to decarbonise energy sectors," she said. "Given the diverse building stock and divergent heat requirements across UK buildings, we need a full range of renewable heat technologies if we are going to be able to totally decarbonise the sector in line with net zero targets.

"The RHI has been successful in creating the foundation for achieving this decarbonisation, establishing UK industries in biomass boilers, heat pumps, anaerobic digestion and solar thermal technologies. Supporting over 96,000 renewable heat installations. It has underwritten the development of crucial low carbon jobs, skills and supply chains - all of which is needed to ensure heat decarbonisation can continue. However, the lack of clarity around future heat policy, as the RHI comes to an end, is undermining this early success."

The government has proposed banning the installation of fossil fuel heating systems, including conventional boilers, in new homes from 2025, meaning demand for green heat technologies is tipped to rise sharply later in the decade. But developers now fear they could be hit by a boom and bust cycle, which makes it harder to prepare for increased demand in the future.

As such, the REA and leading developers are calling for the government to next week confirm a one year extension to the RHI in order to provide policy certainty and ensure there is time to transition to a new policy framework for the sector.

"Given the government's delay in establishing a future heat policy, an extension to the RHI is required to avoid the UK going into reverse on heat decarbonisation, just when we need to be pushing forward at full speed," argued Skorupska.

Richard Burrell, CEO of AMP Clean Energy, which specialises in the development and installation of biomass boilers, said that a one year extension was now "vital to secure the pipeline of current renewable heat projects in the UK".

"Unless there is an announcement in the Budget, the sector will face a 'cliff edge': existing development work will stop, millions of pounds will be lost and the progress that has been made to date will be undone," he added. "Once the extension has been secured, we look forward to working with the government to develop a replacement scheme that will get us to net zero."

A spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy said the government was "currently reviewing a full range of successor arrangements to the RHI", but declined to comment on the specific call for an extension to the scheme ahead of next week's Budget.

However, Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, Philip Dunne warned it was "crucial" the government address the looming policy gap and provide certainty for renewable heat developers.

"Reducing emissions from buildings will be crucial to achieving net zero, and the UK government is working to develop low carbon heat solutions," he said. "However, while these are being sought, we cannot afford to dismiss the technologies that have already delivered significant emission reductions. It is crucial for the RHI or successor scheme to be put in place to avoid any gap in support for these solutions. I hope we may see some progress in the Budget, but if not it must be an essential measure for the Comprehensive Spending Review later this year."