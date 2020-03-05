Volkswagen and British Gas team up to drive electric vehicle charging push

Three-year EV charging deal between German carmaker and UK energy giant signals yet another major vote of confidence in electric car market

Volkswagen has teamed up with energy giant Centrica in a bid to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption across the UK, with the two firms today announcing a three-year partnership to provide home charging systems for new plug-in vehicle owners.

The agreement will see Volkswagen's EV charging hardware arm Elli work exclusively with Centrica-owned British Gas to deliver a package of home charging installations, aftersales services, and preparatory electrical upgrades for VW electric car owners across the UK, they explained.

Initially, the agreement will cover new owners of VW car brands SEAT, ŠKODA, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, with plans for Audi to also join later this year. The German carmaker said the partnership would help ensure a smooth and cost effective transition to EVs for its customers.

The alliance is aimed at supporting Volkswagen's major EV push, which has seen the firm commit to introducing 80 electric and plug-in hybrid models globally by 2025. The automotive giant is set to release its flagship ID.3 EV model this summer, having in January ramped up its overall production forecast to one million EVs by 2023.

Alex Smith, Volkswagen Group UK's managing director, said 2020 was set to be "a landmark year" for the company. "The Volkswagen Group is committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change and we have set our goals on zero carbon emissions by 2050," he said. "Here in the UK we will do our part, and I am delighted that Elli have teamed up with Centrica to deliver home charging solutions. This will give customers even more confidence as they make the switch to emission free driving."

The agreement, which teams up one of the world's largest carmakers with the UK's biggest energy firm, signals a major vote of confidence in the rapidly growing electric mobility market.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Centrica Consumer, said decarbonising transport by accelerating EV adoption was "critical for net zero". The energy firm has itself pledge to reach net zero by 2050, in line with the UK's statutory target.

"We're proud to play our part by helping enable the EV transition for Volkswagen, one of the world's most forward thinking and ambitious automotive companies," he said. "Centrica is committed to a pathway for the energy transition in line with the Paris agreement through focusing on three things - helping our customers reduce their emissions, reducing the emissions of the energy system as a whole, and reducing our own."

In related news, Renault Trucks UK announced it has selected EO Charging to provide the EV infrastructure for business customers which purchase its electric vans. The partnership will see free 22kW EO Genius chargers offered to the first 50 Renault Master ZE electric vans ordered by UK retail and small business operators in 2020, the firm said.

"The Renault Trucks Master ZE can be specified in a wide range of vehicle applications, and in working with EO Charging we can offer a charging solution which is as capable and flexible as our fully electric vehicle," said Grahame Neagus, head of LCV for Renault Trucks UK.