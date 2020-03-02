Refill revolution: M&S to expand packaging-busting trial following early sales success

Retailer says 'Fill Your Own' refillable packaging trial to be extended to second store, after majority of products saw sales increase

Marks & Spencer is to extend its trial to explore the viability of refill stations for a wide-range of products, following early sales success and encouraging feedback from customers.

The retailer announced today that two months on from the start of its 'Fill Your Own' trial at its Hedge End Retail Park store in Southampton, 25 out of the 44 products available through refill stations are selling at higher volumes than the packaged alternatives, with customers buying over 2,600kg of products to date. The bestselling products include M&S's Triple Chocolate Crunch cereal, Whole Scottish Porridge Oats, Basmati Rice, Milk Chocolate Raisins, Single Origin Brazil Coffee, and Fiorelli Pasta, the company said.

Sales of M&S' reusable storage containers have also increased by 38 per cent at the Hedge End store since the trial launched and by 10 per cent across all M&S stores compared to last year. However, the company said it was already seeing behaviour change starting to take place as customers are increasingly bringing in their own containers or purchasing one from the 'Fill Your Own' ranges.

The company said it now plans to extend the Fill Your Own trial to a second store in Manchester City Centre in March, as it looks to test the refill concept across different formats and locations.

Paul Willgoss, director of food technology at M&S, said the trials were part of the company's wider efforts to "reduce plastic packaging and support our customers to reuse and recycle".

"As a completely new way of shopping, we're keen to better understand refill across the entire store process from behind the scenes operations to working together with our customers to encourage behaviour change," he added.

The news comes on the same day as M&S published the results of a survey of over 2,200 people, which showed that over three quarters are now consciously trying to reduce their plastic packaging waste.

It also found that the main barrier to using refillable packaging was the challenge of finding retailers that offer this service, although there were also concerns over having to remember containers and the perception that unpackaged goods are more expensive than packaged alternatives. M&S stressed that in the case of its trial this was not the case with all products offering better value per gram than the packaged versions.

In related news, waste charity WRAP today announced the launch of a new campaign to provide the public with more information on how to tackle plastic packaging.

Dubbed 'Clear on Plastics' the campaign will share the latest insights on complex subjects such as plastic alternatives and bioplastics, while also providing tips on how to reduce levels of plastic waste in the home.

The campaign will support the Plastic Pact, a group of major companies that pledged to beef up efforts to curb plastic waste levels.

"When we set up The UK Plastics Pact we committed to uniting an entire supply chain with a common goal to keeping plastics in the economy and out of the environment," said Peter Maddox, Director of WRAP UK. "We also committed to engaging with citizens, who are concerned about the environment and want to understand how they can play their part. But we know that navigating the issues around this complex material can be tricky

"We've listened to the most common areas for confusion and have designed Clear on Plastics to address those, so that citizens are empowered to make their own informed decisions when it comes to plastics."